Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home has a very expensive feature from the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their home Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate in April 2019, after the monarch offered them use of the property in order to accommodate their growing family. As if gifting them a house wasn't enough, Her Majesty also funded extensive renovation works at the property through the Sovereign Grant, which the couple have now repaid, and reportedly topped things off with a very generous housewarming gift: their choice of art from the Royal Art Collection.

It is one of the largest private art collections in the world, featuring works from world-renowned artists including Leonardo de Vinci, Michelangelo and Canaletto in all forms, from sculptures and paintings to textiles and sketches – some of which date back as far as 1660. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have been presented with a shortlist that the Queen had put together for them to display at their home in Frogmore.

Prince Harry and Meghan's home, Frogmore Cottage

As for price, it is not known exactly how much the Royal Art Collection is worth, but judging by previous auctions for art by the aforementioned artists, each piece is likely to be in the millions.

The home itself is situated in front of an incredible lake and Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess hosted their wedding reception in May 2018. It is listed as a Grade-II building and previous reports suggest that there are five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery for their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan live with their son, Archie

Now, the couple and baby Archie live in Santa Barbara, California, after moving in June 2020. According to TMZ, they spent £11.2million on the property, which has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and 18,000 square feet on five acres of land. There is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

