The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first appearance this year - when they completely surprised a poetry class over the weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the time out to honor Black History Month and show their support for Get Lit, which is a literary group that describes its work as empowering youth and emboldening communities.

The group shared about their notable guests' visit on Twitter: "Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Harry and Meghan were magic & kind & interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month."

WATCH: Meghan Markle's last public appearance in Decemeber

This is the first appearance we have seen of the couple during an event since December 14th.

Meghan last made a surprise appearance on a CNN Heroes special and delivered remarks in a pre-taped segment that aired in mid-Decemeber to celebrate those who have supported others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and harry stunned the Get Lit poetry class - dropping into honor Black History Month

"In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities. Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them," Prince Harry's wife said.

"Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family?

Harry and Meghan were last seen in Decemeber (pictured)

"But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry," she continued.

"These moments reminded so many that they're cared for. Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar.

Also in Decemeber, fans were treated to a gimpse of their family Christmas card

These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbours in more ways than one," the mother-of-one said.

"And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay."

