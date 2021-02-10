Princess Anne's home was a gift from the Queen - and it's so regal Zara and Mike Tindall and Peter and Autumn Phillips also live on the estate

Princess Anne lives on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, in a manor house with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Located between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire, it was bought by the Queen in 1976 for her daughter and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and Princess Anne has stayed there ever since.

The Princess Royal's children also live on the grounds. Peter and Autumn Phillips reside in separate properties on the estate as they co-parent their children Savannah and Isla, and Peter's sister Zara also lives there with her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters, Mia and Lena. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, meanwhile, spend much of their time at Highgrove, which is just a few miles away in nearby Tetbury.

Princess Anne's living room

During lockdown, Princess Anne and her husband were photographed in the living room. It showed a cosy set-up complete with floral sofa and armchair and a selection of wooden furniture.

Princess Anne has lime green curtains

Anne revealed another glimpse of the living room when she made a virtual appearance last year. It showed that the space has bold lime green curtains, and there is a photo of Anne and her brother Prince Charles on display.

Princess Anne's reception room

On Anne's 70th birthday last year on 15 August 2020, she posed for a series of photos in a separate reception room. It's designed with stone flooring and luxurious furniture including a rose gold armchair where the Princess Royal sat.

Princess Anne's estate

The Princess Royal's building is a Grade II-listed house set within some 730-acres of parkland, and she also maintains a London residence at St James's Palace.

Gatcombe is run as a working farm with livestock including cattle and breeding horses. The estate also hosts many equestrian events throughout the year, including the Gatcombe International Horse Trials, where Anne's daughter Zara typically competes and all the family enjoy a day out together.

Gatcombe Park was bought for Princess Anne by the Queen

Princess Anne has previously told Countryfile about her life on the estate, and why farming is vital to its upkeep, explaining: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this. Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."

