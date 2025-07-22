Prince Harry's 'embarrassment' over summers at secret country home where he'd 'lose all control'

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, had an extremely privileged childhood with many royal residences to call home. Their summers were spent enjoying trips to places like Balmoral in Scotland, but the Duke of Sussex has revealed a non-royal country home where they frequented each summer.

In Harry's tell-all book, Spare, he recalled his childhood summers spent at a property belonging to "old friends of Pa's, Hugh and Emilie". He penned: "We often went to visit them for a week or two, during school holidays and summers. They had four sons with whom Willy and I were always thrown together, like pups into a bunch of pit bulls."

Fighting was on the agenda, Harry wrote: "Hair-pulling, eye-gouging, arm-twisting, sleeper holds, all was fair in love and war and at Hugh and Emilie's country house." And he also recounted defending his own brother with physical contact.

"I’d hear him crying out for help and down would come the red mist, like a blood vessel bursting behind my eyes. I’d lose all control, all ability to focus on anything but family, country, tribe, and hurl myself at someone, everyone," he explained.

Harry continued: "When the scrap finally ended for good, when we hobbled away together, I always felt such love for him, and I sensed love in return, but also some embarrassment. I was half Willy’s size, half his weight. I was the younger brother: he was supposed to save me, not the other way around."

Where does Prince Harry live now?

© Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's grand home

The Duke grew up on vast estates, and now he has a sprawling one of his own – in Montecito! The impressive property itself features nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, and highlights of the estate include a pool, tennis courts, a separate guesthouse and a Japanese over-water tea room.

Officially known as Chateau of Riven Rock, it was a must-buy for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who fell in love with it at first sight.

© Photo: Instagram Harry and Meghan have a happy home in the US

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

The Sussexes purchased the estate for $14.65 million in 2020, and now the estimated value is a staggering $29 million.

What's life like for the Sussexes?

© Netflix Harry's son Archie pictured previously in their garden

Over the years, we've had a few insights into life for the Sussexes, who live on the estate with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan has previously revealed what her pretty ordinary morning routine looks like with her two children. We've also seen her gardening and tending to the family's chickens in wholesome, very relatable moments.

The family's plot stretches for 7.38 acres and includes a playpark, kitchen garden and an abundance of fruit trees. The family appear to love spending a lot of time outdoors, and many of Meghan's As Ever teasers are shot within the grounds.