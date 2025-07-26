Mike Tindall debuts unseen corner of mother-in-law Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Zara Tindall's former international rugby-playing husband, Mike Tindall, got his golf moves in on Saturday morning, in a comical Instagram post.
The father-of-three was seen practising his swing as he quoted the new Happy Gilmore movie. The 46-year-old penned: "Tap it in! Tap it in! You’re not going to make that putt, Jackass! #HappyGilmore2."
In the snap, it appears that Mike is inside a stable, which we assume to be part of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.
Although it's not confirmed that this is where the picture is set, it would make sense because Zara and Mike's marital home is on the estate, and horses are a huge part of the equestrian-loving couple's life.
Opening the doors at Gatcombe Park
King Charles' sister, Princess Anne, lives a relatively private life at her secluded estate, which is in Gloucestershire.
However, on 26 and 27 July, the sprawling grounds will host the Gatcombe Food Festival, where TV chefs will be doing live cookery demonstrations, amazing foodie stalls and fun for all the family with hands-on workshops.
The celebrity names appearing are The Great British Bake Off star Howard Middleton and Ready Steady Cook star Lesley Waters. Participants who have checked into the fully-booked VIP area will be able to sample a cocktail designed by Mike and his fellow rugby pal, James Haskall, who has their gin brand, Blackeye Gin.
Gatcombe Park - a history
Gatcombe Park is a 700-acre estate which Anne's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, gifted to her and her first husband, Mark Phillips, in 1976. The house has five main bedrooms, four guest bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room, and a grand conservatory.
When the Princess Royal and her first husband split, Mark moved into nearby Aston Farm on the estate, allowing him to remain near their two children, Zara and Peter.
Now, Zara has moved into her father's former home and has the opportunity to be a stone's throw from her mother Anne and brother Peter's family homes. They even have a party barn on the estate for celebrations and special occasions.
Now, Anne shares her home with her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.