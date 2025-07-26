Mike Tindall debuts unseen corner of mother-in-law Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Zara Tindall's former international rugby-playing husband, Mike Tindall, got his golf moves in on Saturday morning, in a comical Instagram post.

The father-of-three was seen practising his swing as he quoted the new Happy Gilmore movie. The 46-year-old penned: "Tap it in! Tap it in! You’re not going to make that putt, Jackass! #HappyGilmore2."

In the snap, it appears that Mike is inside a stable, which we assume to be part of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

Although it's not confirmed that this is where the picture is set, it would make sense because Zara and Mike's marital home is on the estate, and horses are a huge part of the equestrian-loving couple's life.

Opening the doors at Gatcombe Park

King Charles' sister, Princess Anne, lives a relatively private life at her secluded estate, which is in Gloucestershire.

Gatcombe Park is in Gloucestershire

However, on 26 and 27 July, the sprawling grounds will host the Gatcombe Food Festival, where TV chefs will be doing live cookery demonstrations, amazing foodie stalls and fun for all the family with hands-on workshops.

The celebrity names appearing are The Great British Bake Off star Howard Middleton and Ready Steady Cook star Lesley Waters. Participants who have checked into the fully-booked VIP area will be able to sample a cocktail designed by Mike and his fellow rugby pal, James Haskall, who has their gin brand, Blackeye Gin.

Gatcombe Park - a history

Gatcombe Park is a 700-acre estate which Anne's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, gifted to her and her first husband, Mark Phillips, in 1976. The house has five main bedrooms, four guest bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room, and a grand conservatory.

Zara and Mike Tindall reside on 700-acre Gatcombe Park estate with Princess Anne

When the Princess Royal and her first husband split, Mark moved into nearby Aston Farm on the estate, allowing him to remain near their two children, Zara and Peter.

Princess Anne: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Hardest-working royal In 2024, Princess Anne retained her crown as the hardest-working royal for a fourth year in a row, racking up an impressive 395 engagements in UK, alongside 79 abroad. 2. Criminal offence Princess Anne became the first senior member of the royal family to be convicted of a criminal offence. In 2002, her three-year-old English Bull Terrier bit two children in Windsor, Great Park. She pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act and was fined £500. 3. Lucky escape Just four weeks after her wedding in 1974, Princess Anne survived a kidnapping attempt. While driving down The Mall, her chauffeur had to stop the car due to another vehicle blocking the road. Ian Ball got out of the car and shot the chauffeur. Despite Ian shooting a total of four men in the encounter, Anne escaped unharmed. 4. Breaking tradition When Anne's children, Peter and Zara, were born, she declined the chance to grant them royal titles. She explained her decision to Vanity Fair: "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles." 5. Signature hairdo In a 2020 documentary, Princess Anne exclaimed her surprise that it took two hours to style the hair of Erin Doherty, who portrays her in The Crown. Anne said it only takes her 10 to 15 minutes to do her own hair.

Now, Zara has moved into her father's former home and has the opportunity to be a stone's throw from her mother Anne and brother Peter's family homes. They even have a party barn on the estate for celebrations and special occasions.

Now, Anne shares her home with her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.