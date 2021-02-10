Jennifer Aniston's bedroom inside $21million mansion is heavenly: See full view of her amazing sleep space The star transformed the house with her ex-husband Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is the proud owner of an incredible multi-million dollar mansion in Bel Air which boasts some seriously luxurious features - not least her bedroom.

The Friends actress’s 8,500 square foot home has become the feature of a new project by HomeAdvisor which means we can now see exactly what the A-list star’s boudoir looks like.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston stuns with hair transformation while taking shots with Courteney Cox

The 3D floor plan - recreated from images by a team of architects and designers - gives more than a glimpse inside Jennifer’s magnificent pad, and her bedroom is positively dreamy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston gives rare look inside her stunning home

With sleek floor to ceiling wardrobes and neutral shades and furnishings, it's clear Jennifer is looking for calm and tranquility when she hits the hay.

The plan shows a huge sleep space with the addition of its own living room suite attached and while it’s certainly chic, Jennifer insists the most important thing isn’t what it looks like but how it feels.

"I'm all about cosy," she told Architectural Digest in 2018. "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares video inside endless garden - and it looks like a forest

MORE: Jennifer Aniston reveals exciting news with gorgeous flirty photo

Jennifer's bedroom has been recreated for a project by HomeAdvisor - PHOTO CREDIT: HomeAdvisor

Her interior designer, Stephen Shadley, reiterated her comments when he said: "Jen is drawn to wood, stone and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting."

While she rarely lets fans look inside the property she bought in 2011 with her then-husband, Justin Theroux, Instagram photos posted by her glam squad give further insight.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston swears by this age-defying beauty buy – and it's under £25

SEE: Jennifer Aniston is unrecognisable in photos revealing incredible transformation

Her walk-in wardrobe is insane

In the snapshots, taken before a red carpet event Jennifer is getting ready inside her spacious bedroom - and what we don't see on the HomeAdvisor's 3D plan is her unbelievable walk-in wardrobe.

She has a huge dressing room which houses rows of neatly organised clothes, designer handbags, and shoes!

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's very unusual bedside table accessory revealed!

Jennifer renovated the home with her ex-husband Justin Theroux

In fact, during the first COVID-19 lockdown it was her mission to clear it all out. She told Ellen DeGeneres during a virtual interview: "

"I'm actually still cleaning out my closet."

In addition to all the space for her clothes she has ensured there's an array of plush furnishings for her beloved dogs, Sophie and Clyde, too.

We wonder if they're allowed on the bed?!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.