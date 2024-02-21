Jennifer Aniston's walk-in closet at $21M mansion looks like a department store - unseen room revealed

Jennifer Aniston has invited fans inside her gorgeous Los Angeles home in a series of backstage posts - and it's as Hollywood as you would expect!

The award-winning actress was joined by her glam squad ahead of the People's Choice Awards on Sunday February 18, and has since shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her getting ready online.

In one photo, Jennifer can be seen surrounded by several members of her team, as they help her put on her shoes.

The award-winning actress is seen standing in the center of her large walk-in closet, complete with rows of color co-ordinated outfits hanging up.

The large space is modern, decorated with wood-panelled frames and spotlights. She also has several pieces of furniture in the large space, including an armchair, as well as a fluffy rug.

Jennifer Aniston has an incredible walk-in closet at her house

Jennifer posted the pictures on social media, alongside the caption: "Taking in all the love from the night @peopleschoice. And @adamsandler you will always be an icon in my eyes!"

The Morning Show star attended the star-studded annual event, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, to present the People's Icon award to her good friend, Adam Sandler.

Another look at Jennifer's walk-in closet

Jennifer herself was nominated for two awards, winning the Drama TV Star of the Year, but missing out on the Female TV Star of the Year to Only Murders in the Building lead, Selena Gomez.

Jennifer has been working with her trusty glam squad for years, who consist of makeup artist Angela Levin and hair stylist Chris McMillan.

The Morning Show star with her glam squad

Both often share BTS photos from events on their own social media platforms. Along with her hair and makeup team, Jennifer's latest social media videos also featured a picture of two of her beloved pet dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield.

She is also the proud owner of dog Lucy, and often shares sweet updates on her four-legged friends on social media. Jennifer has been living at her gorgeous home for over a decade, and even helped to design it.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston speaking onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards

She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston presenting Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar. She even has a luxury bathroom with a bath looking out onto her sprawling garden, complete with a floor-to-ceiling window.

