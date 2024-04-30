Jennifer Aniston's designer dog house for 3 precious pups at sprawling $21m home

Jennifer Aniston has a beautiful Bel-Air home which she shares with her pet dogs, whom she previously described as her "friends."

The Friends actress often shares glimpses of white lab Lord Chesterfield, grey schnauzer mix Clyde, and white pit bull Sophie relaxing at home, where they can choose from an array of comfortable beds or their own doghouse.

© Instagram Clyde and Lord Chesterfield were pictured in their huge dog house

In her most recent photo carousel on Instagram, two of Jennifer's pooches cuddled up on a plush cream bed as they peered out of the spacious wooden structure. While it's not clear where the dog house is located, it appears to offer plenty of space for all her dogs to share.

The Murder Mystery star opened up about spoiling her dogs with a home full of toys to keep them entertained. "Sofie doesn't care about toys. Clyde has an obsession with toys… he buries them all over the property. Then Chesterfield came along, also with the love of toys, and it was war," she said in an interview with InStyle.

© Instagram Jennifer shares her home with three pet pooches

Jennifer also has another heartfelt tribute to one of her canines at her home. In the garden, she has hung a wind chime engraved with Dolly's name in memory of her white German shepherd mix, whom she shared with her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Back in 2023, she shared an Instagram video captioned, "Dolly forever," as the wind chime rocked gently in the breeze next to her outdoor swimming pool, with a perfect view of her modern home. It offers a tranquil space for Jennifer to privately reflect on her time with her former pet.

The TV star has long had a soft spot for animals, so much so that she has tattoos dedicated to them. Jennifer told Dogs Monthly magazine: "I had a dog, Norman, who was so lovely and was my best friend for many years. When he went at the age of 15 I was heartbroken and I had his name tattooed on my right foot so he still comes for walks with me."

Jennifer purchased her idyllic home for $21 million back in 2011. She enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a "warm" and "zen" space.

© Instagram The actress has long been open about her love of dogs

"Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest.

