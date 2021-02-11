6 bargain products from Amazon’s discounted overstock section that you need in your life

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amazon's discounted overstock section is the gift that keeps on giving.

For those that haven't taken a scroll through its many pages of discounted products, you're in for a treat.

From electricals to beauty and even pet toys – we could spend days obsessing over the amazing bargains on offer, which is why we've pulled together a time-friendly list of our favourite products currently available for a fraction of the price.

Here are six products from our favourite Amazon section that you need in your life right now.

MORE: 8 best living room accessories to brighten up your space

MORE: 9 cheap Amazon products that look expensive - but cost less than a tenner

Jot down your thoughts

…In style! This beautiful marble notebook not only features a chic design that makes it look bucket-loads more expensive than it is, but also boasts 76 pages of lined paper and is hardback and small in size – making it perfect for chucking in your bag for a day in the office (when they re-open, that is).

Marble Style Notebook, £5.72, Amazon

Desert oasis

Ideal for creating your own botanical paradise, we love these three wall planters, and can't wait to fill them with all sorts of gorgeous greens. Time to get creative!

Set of 3 Metal Wall Planter, £20.12, Amazon

A little sparkle

Looking to pep up your sofa and give your cushions a new lease of life? Look no further than these show-stopping (and reversible) sequin covers. We have a feeling Jay Gatsby would be a huge fan…

Coastline Two-Color Reversible Sequins Cushion Covers, £5.07, Amazon

Coffee, anyone?

One for all the coffee heads out there, this stylish stainless steel Arabian coffee pot is sure to take your morning brews to a whole new level. Dishwasher safe and with a shiny mirror finish, your ten-times-weekly Starbucks Uber deliveries will be no more.

Olympia Arabian Coffee Pot, £6.79, Amazon

Plump and shine

While £56 might seem a little steep for a bottle full of skincare, these Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules have earned critical acclaim for good reason. These game-changing tablets are one of the brand's best (and silkiest) innovations, and plump and soften your skin in a jiffy. Not-to-mention you can currently save more than £18 them…

Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping, £56.16, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Jog on

Anyone who's gone for a jog recently will be well aware that the current chilly climes are not finger-friendly, which is why we're tempted to bulk-buy these waterproof, lightweight gloves that are screen-friendly – meaning you can still change songs (or reply to texts) while you're working up a sweat.

Touch Screen Outdoor Waterproof Thermal Gloves, £6.20, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.