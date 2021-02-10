9 cheap Amazon products that look expensive - but cost less than a tenner

Aisha Nozari
For anyone looking for incredible products that don't cost a penny more than a tenner, this post is for you! Shop cheap gadgets & gifts that look expensive for home, beauty & more
It might be the shortest month of the year, but somehow payday still seems a long way off.
That doesn't mean you have to hold off on treating yourself. Keep scrolling to discover nine ingenious, cheap items that are sure to make your friends say: "But it looks so much more expensive!"
MORE: 8 best living room accessories to brighten up your space
MORE: Amazon Fashion's latest collection is perfect for spring – and we want everything
It's a date
We might already be a month into 2021, but that doesn't mean it's too late to invest in a diary – especially one that looks as chic and stylish as this!
Vegan Leather Hardback Weekly Planner, £9.99, Amazon
SHOP NOW
Pull the plug
Almost too pretty to use, we're tempted to bulk-buy these gorgeous rose gold USB adaptors.
Rose Gold USB adapter, £6.99, Amazon
Light it up
Wanting to jazz up your living room without investing in another string of expensive fairy lights? Simply pop these cork lights in an empty bottle and give your space a fresh lease of (very sparkly) life.
Cork bottle lights, £8.49, Amazon
SHOP NOW
Keep your marbles
We'd all love to re-vamp our kitchen, but not many of us tend to have thousands lying around to casually spend on the job. Behold this beautiful marble wallpaper! Transforming your worktops for less than a tenner.
Marble-look adhesive paper, £8.49, Amazon
SHOP NOW
Beer o'clock
A single glass of craft beer often comes with hefty price, let alone eight! Goose Island brews up some of the most coveted craft flavours going, and this variety pack is perfect for trying out new things.
Goose Island Craft Beer Can Variety Pack, £9.99, Amazon
Brush up your skills
Make-up brushes can often be the most expensive thing in your make-up bag, which is why we were taken aback to see this 16-piece set for under a tenner!
Makeup brushes, £8.49, Amazon
SHOP NOW
Write it down
This beautiful Parker Pen duo will take pride of place on your desk.
Parker Jotter Pens, £7.92, Amazon
SHOP NOW
Turn up the temperature
Or turn it down, whatever suits! DOQAUS' digital thermometer is not only a sleek addition to your home, but it's sure to come in handy when you're saving on energy bills.
DOQAUS Digital Thermometer, £6.79, Amazon
Look for a sign
After a mood-booster in these trying times? Look no further! This beautiful and spirit-lifting sign is perfect for hanging in your home, and guaranteed to make you smile every time you look its way.
Rainbow sign, £5.90, Amazon
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.