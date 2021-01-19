Mrs Hinch shares cleaning hack to get everything super shiny - and you can even use it on fake plants!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to the best cleaning tips and hacks, Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe is your woman. So when she feels like a product is good enough to show off the results she gets with it on her Instagram stories you know you should take note!

The pregnant Instagram sensation was still in her dressing gown when she posted a video showing her getting to work with Dettol’s Antibacterial all-in-one surface spray. She wrote: "I have just had the most satisfying cleaning hour to myself! Anything Shiny? Dettol and Kermit is THE team."

(Kermit is her nickname for her green cleaning cloth for anyone not in the know!)

Dettol Antibacterial all-in-one surface spray 3 pack, £9.19, Amazon

She added: "I also LOVE that it kills bacteria and viruses. Key right now. Look at the difference in the shine, I can't stop!"

As 90s dance tune I love You Baby by The Original blasted out, Mrs Hinch got to work cleaning her vases, letterbox, shiny bathroom fittings, jewellery box and… even her fake plants! "This makes them all shiny again and saves you trying to clean individual leaves and makes them smell nice," she explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The results of Mrs Hinch's super shine spray has to be seen to be believed

The best thing about the spray is that you can pick it up for £3 on Amazon with a Prime membership – or you can get a multipack of three cans for £9.19.

Mrs Hinch uses the Crisp Linen fragrance spray, but there’s also an Orchard Blossom version available.

And while you’re on Amazon, anyone who really wants to Hinch their home should take note that the shopping portal has extended their deal on Sophie’s beloved Flash Powermop – you can still get 31% off the starter pack below – for a limited time only and while stocks last!

Flash Powermop starter kit, was £32 now £22, Amazon

