The Duchess of Cambridge has resumed her official duties on Zoom and she always looks so flawless! More recently Kate joined a video call to praise the "fantastic" work of teachers as she spoke to staff at Ribbon Academy in Murton, County Durham, and royal fans couldn't help but wonder how she achieves the perfect Zoom angle.

So, what's the secret to Kate's success? Turns out all you need is a trusty tech stand and you'll be camera-ready in no time. The duchess rests her MacBook on a foldable model which can be adjusted in multiple angles to fit any body position – genius! And you can shop a similar version from Amazon for under £40.

Priced at £35.90, the Lavolta Laptop Table uses active cooling methods to distribute air quietly and evenly under the base of your laptop or netbook, reducing the operating temperature of your laptop throughout the day.

Lavolta Laptop Table Desk, £35.90, Amazon

It's the legs that make this design so unique. They have adjustable auto-locking joints that rotate around 360 degrees so it can hold things in a variety of configurations. Plus the table also comes with an easy to install mouse board if you've had enough of using a touchpad.

Rest your new Lavolta table on your desk, sofa or your lap. Providing a more comfortable typing angle, It even helps to reduce neck and shoulder stress – winning!

The royals have had to adapt to working from home, and Kate's not the only one who's invested in trusty tech essentials. In January the Earl and Countess of Wessex carried out their first joint engagement of 2021 as they took a virtual tour of Forfar in Angus, Scotland from the comfort of their Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have bought a professional microphone for Zoom calls

Given a glimpse of their tech set-up in photos shared by the royal family's social media accounts, Sophie and Edward were pictured using a professional microphone for the occasion – fancy!

