8 best living room accessories to brighten up your space

From wall art, cushions and candles, here are our top picks of living room accessories to help you brighten up your home instantly
Fancy switching up your indoor living space? If you're looking to brighten up a room that feels just a little too dim, try these ideas for bringing in more light and a colourful, mood-boosting atmosphere. From adding a pop of colour to layering in accessories, we rounded up our favourite items to lift up your spirits instantly.
Colourful storage
This set of two metal trunks from Bundleberry by Amanda Holden features a small and medium trunk in a block-coloured metal design and gold-tone hardware. Add a touch of character to your home with these versatile trunks, which can act as a gorgeous storage solution as well as a stylish statement piece in your bedroom or living area.
BundleBerry Trunks, £59.94, QVC
Pop of yellow
It's the colour of happiness, optimism and sunshine – so why not add this coloured print to your cushion collection? This paradise cushion cover will bring a unique twist to any room with its Indian inspired nature print. The velvet fabric is perfect for sofas, given that these gorgeous cushions have a wonderful sheen.
Riva Paoletti Paradise Cover, £21.49, Amazon
Candles
You can't go wrong with a beautiful candle. This Yankee candle, from the Last Paradise collection, reflects a warm, relaxed sense of style that's always at home. Convenient and easy to use, this large jar candle provides 110 to 150 hours of true fragrance enjoyment.
Yankee Candle, £24.99, Amazon
Pastel coloured furniture
We love this blush coloured pouffe thanks to its unique design, stylish appearance - it can either be used as a stool or simple decoration!
Angula Pouffle, £81.99, Wayfair
Fine Art Photography
Break up a plain wall with a delightful fine art travel photo. This stunning artwork, from Victorias Stories, shows an ornate bougainvillaea-framed wall in Nice, France – perfect for those wanting to bring some floral prints into their room.
French Riviera Print, £15, Etsy
Beaded Fabrics
Transport your living space to a tropical paradise with the Tropical Blue Fabric Wall Art. Against a blue fabric background, this minimalist wall art features a metallic gold beaded banana leaf tree in a matching gold frame.
Tropical Beaded Wall Art, £79.50, Oliver Bonas
Fun animals
This is cute Giraffe Plant Pot will surely bring a smile to anyone's face. It's particularly great for cactuses and succulents – just a nice addition to anyone's windowsill.
Giraffe Plant Pot, £9.99, Prezzybox
Plants
This gorgeous collection of four easy-care succulents and cacti in the signature The Little Botanical pink and copper dipped pots will add a bit of glamour to your living room.
Pretty Pink Plant Gang, £41.00, The Little Botanical
