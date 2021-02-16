Stacey Dooley's fans react to intimate bedroom photo with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley moved into a new house in summer 2020, where she lives with her boyfriend and Strictly star Kevin Clifton. The couple have shared glimpses inside several rooms of the home since, and a new post by Kevin revealed a look at their cosy bedroom.

SEE: Stacey Dooley's new home unveiled - and it's stunning

Stacey Dooley's bedroom

It showed Stacey lying in a minimalist bed with white linen, while grey mottled wallpaper with white wainscoting is seen in the background. There is also light brown carpet, and a grey marble fireplace, where Stacey and Kevin have positioned matching marble-effect candles on the mantelpiece.

RELATED: Inside Stacey Dooley's former Scandi-style home

Kevin captioned the photos with a simple heart to mark Valentine's Day, and his followers were big fans of the images. One wrote: "Beautiful couple, King Kev and his Queen," while another added: "You are both so cute," and a third said: "So cute. You need to marry her."

A full view of Stacey's bedroom

Previously, Stacey unveiled a full view of the room. It showed the fireplace in its entirety, complete with black interior and floral panels, and more candles and a vase of flowers on top.

READ: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

The house also has a second bedroom, which Stacey filmed after redecorating. In keeping with the Scandi aesthetic of the house, it has dark wooden floorboards, a white fireplace, white linen curtains fitted on a wooden rail, a sheepskin armchair, and a minimalist floor-length mirror leaning against one wall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley films bedroom tour

When she shared the footage, Stacey wrote: "(Obvs not finished but progress pre Xmas)."

The house needed a lot of work when she bought it, but Stacey was keen to take it on. "Project reno starts," she said after moving in. "Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc. Will bore you with progress."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.