Lidl shoppers go wild for bargain houseplants - and they start at £1.69

Working from home has prompted many people to redecorate their office space and their gardens with some of their favourite plants. After all, we can't think of a better way to feel connected to nature amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The likes of Patch Plants, Bunches and IKEA are known for their selection of plants, flowers and pots, but did you know you can also shop these items at Lidl?

Both indoor and outdoor plants can be expensive, but the supermarket is offering a variety of calming houseplants and vibrant flowers to brighten up your home office.

Hyacinth bulbs, £1.69, Lidl

Coming in at the most affordable price is a potted hyacinth bulb, costing just £1.69. With a choice of pink, blue or white colours, they're sure to match your interior design.

If you're after a pop of colour, try out the gerbera which is currently on offer for 2 for £4 and comes in yellows, reds and pinks – how pretty!

Gerbera, £2.29, Lidl

For those not as green-fingered, perhaps low-maintenance indoor plants are the best option! Lidl is selling aloe vera, monstera (known as the Swiss cheese plant), and platycerium (known as a staghorn fern) in chic grey and white ceramic pots – perfect for displaying on your desk.

And aloe vera was actually ranked as one of the most popular house plants to buy during lockdown, according to a study by Essential Living.

Aloe vera, £4.99, Lidl

Skeptical about getting your hands on plants with such a low price tag? Lidl shoppers have been praising the supermarket's plants on Instagram.

After seeing the leafy house plants advertised on Instagram, one fan admitted: "I bought 4. Love your flowers and plants." A second added: "Got mine. x4 2 Ficus Exoticas, 1 Dracaena & a beautiful Calathea rufibarba. @lidlgb thank you for helping me create a surrounding of green lushness."

Others, meanwhile, were disappointed to find their local store had run out of stock – but with their prices, we're not surprised. It's certainly worth taking a look next time you visit!

