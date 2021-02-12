We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Perhaps one of the best things about working from home is being able to get creative with your home office and choosing exactly how to decorate.

Plants and flowers are the easiest way to spruce up your working area, especially if you're short on space or don't want to splash out on new furniture. Keep scrolling for our pick of the best plants and accessories to turn your home office into a dreamy green oasis.

MORE: 8 easy-to-grow flowers that are perfect for summer

Small plants for your desk

This white Stephanotis plant, which comes in a trendy grey ceramic pot, will not only look beautiful on your desk but it smells gorgeous too, making it a great home office plant addition.

White Stephanotis, £26, Bunches

Add a pop of bright colour to your home office with this pink hyacinth planter. Enjoy watching them bloom from bud to beautiful flowers.

Pink hyacinth planter, £43, Floward

Why buy one office plant, when you can have three? This set of houseplants is perfect for anyone who's looking for minimal fuss. The two snake plants and accompanying fiddle-leaf fig plant are low maintenance and can be positioned together to make a nice trio, or separated depending on the space in your home office. Plant pots not included.

Thompson & Morgan easy care plant collection, £22.50, QVC

Fancy something really low maintenance but very pleasing to the eye? A terrarium might be for you. They make a stunning addition to any home office, and this one counts a bonsai tree as its showstopper.

Terrarium by NIWA Design, Roots, £169, FourStore

MORE: 7 of the best room diffusers to turn your home into a spa

MORE: 30 homeschooling supplies you really need to get your hands on

Or maybe you want to make your own desk plant? A great hobby for plant parents or those who want to try something new, this Grow it - Air Filtering Plant kit contains everything you need to create your own beautiful plant, including seeds, growing pots, natural coconut husk compost discs and wooden plant markers. All you need is a little patience.

Grow it - air filtering plant, £12.99, Prezzybox

Talk about a statement plant. If you have a bigger space to play with in your home office, then fill it with this beautiful Monstera plant. Known more commonly as a 'cheese plant' because of its large green leaves, it helps purify the air around you – a win, win!

Cheese plant, £37, Bunches

Pots for your home office plants

You've got your mini desk plant and now you need a home for it. This abstract pink and gold pot has chic written all over it.

Abstract pink plant pot, £8, Dunelm

This plant pot is for the Queen Bee in your life. Sturdy yet pretty and finished in a slate grey colourway, it'll certainly bring the buzz to your plant collection.

Queen bee cement planter, £11, Sass & Belle

If you sit by a window to work or have some extra space on your window sill, then check out this very stylish three-piece ceramic plant pot set – perfect for storing your herbs or smaller plants.

Hicksley three-piece ceramic plant pot set, £21.99, Wayfair

This nifty storage basket can also double up as a chic plant pot and makes a nice change in texture if your home office is already filled with ceramic pots. And, it's made by fair trade company Artisanne, who work with weavers in remote villages in Senegal to produce these eco-friendly, handwoven items.

Small round storage basket, £27, Artisanne

Or fancy one with pom poms? Also handmade using traditional methods, this basket hails from Vietnam and dresses a plant perfectly.

Rainbow pom pom seagrass basket, £19.99, Oxfam

MORE: Lockdown birthday? 59 quarantine birthday ideas

MORE: Bored at home? 35 productive things you can do in lockdown

Gardening accessories for your home office plants

Beware of overwatering your plants – it's a number one killer for your green friends! Make use of a jazzy sprayer to ensure you aren't overdoing it.

Kaléïdo Sprayer, £9.99, Hozelock

Or make use of a handy soil tester. It may not be the most eye-catching product, but plant parents will soon become addicted to this little tool which tells you exactly when you need to water your babies.

Soil tester, £9.99, Amazon

This cute accessory is sure to make you smile whenever you glance over at your plants. This Gina Giraffe plant watering spike will let the water naturally seep through the terracotta at its own pace to hydrate your plants.

Gina giraffe plant watering spike, £7, Sass & Belle

Do your plants need a little pick-me-up? Help them thrive with a liquid plant food which is suitable for plants, flowers, herbs and vegetables. It's Amazon's Choice for a reason.

Miracle-Gro liquid plant food, £4, Amazon

Who says a watering can has to be purely functional? Oliver Bonas offers dreamy interiors items and their earthenware watering can is almost too pretty to use.

Mini green earthenware watering can, £19.50, Oliver Bonas

Where to buy home office plants online

Patch Plants have a great range of indoor and outdoor plants, and while more pricey than your average garden centre, the plants are amusingly given human names like Ben and Susie. Their specific qualities, needs and caring instructions are listed.

Bunches may not be as well known as Patch nor is their selection of house plants as vast, but the plants are generally cheaper and come in beautiful pots, so no need to spend extra on the planters.

The Nunhead Gardener is a dreamy urban jungle and its two shops in south London are a must-visit for any local resident.

Good old IKEA has a strong selection of plants, flowers, pots and growing accessories.

Freddie's Flowers are a nationwide flower delivery service. Each box of flowers, which you assemble yourself (very therapeutic!) costs £25 and lasts for around two to three weeks - not bad value at all.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.