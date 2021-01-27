8 of the best garden arches to cheat your way to a royal garden

Rachel Avery
The best garden arches: Ensure your backgarden gets the royal seal of approval with a beautiful arch for your foliage. From wooden features to steel structures, we've got them all…
Although the days are cold and dark right now, now is the perfect time to start thinking about spring. Get your garden prepared for the warmer season with a garden arch for your beautiful botanicas. Kensington Palace, which is home to Prince William and Kate Middleton, features many stunning archways within the gardens – and you could cheat the look for as little as £14.99!
The Princess Diana Memorial Garden at Kensington Palace features archways
Once you've got your archway in place, you can let your wild flowers or pretty roses climb up to create a real focal point. Here is our pick of the very best:
Even before your wild clematis starts to grow, this delicate arch will steal the show.
Quayside Arch, £85.99, Wayfair
A wooden structure is ideal for those who want a rustic feel in their outdoor haven.
Wooden Garden Arch, £69.99, Amazon
If you're looking for something a little different, this wicker frame will do the trick!
Rose Arch, £195.95, Not on the High Street
This pointed arch with black finish will elevate any backgarden.
Rickert Arch, £93.99, Wayfair
This elegant archway will look divine with delicate roses entwined in its frame.
Garden Archway, £69.90, Amazon
Impress the neighbours this spring with a regal-looking gate arch in your garden.
Gate Arch, £143.99, Wayfair
Sometimes simplicity is key, and this steel frame will be transformed come summertime when the flowers are in bloom.
Steel Arch, £15, Argos
A cheap and cheerful way to add some interest to your outdoor space.
Garden Mile Arch, £14.99, Amazon
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.