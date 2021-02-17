Princess Eugenie's royal baby's nursery is the dream for new parents – DETAILS The Princess and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their firstborn this month

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are raising their new baby boy at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home, Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex granted the Princess and her husband use of the property while they are in the USA in order to accommodate their growing family, and it certainly fits the bill as baby-friendly.

Prince Harry and Meghan renovated the entire residence in 2019, costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million, and that included the transformation of a nursery for their own one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Princess Eugenie shared a glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram

Though it was not confirmed, reports said that Meghan hired Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to help decorate the space, and even requested that vegan and organic paint was used, in keeping with her largely vegan diet. Her thinking was to keep Archie healthy, as opposed to using chemical-based products which could be harmful to a young baby.

Now, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank can reap the benefits with their own son, who will likely stay in the same room.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are living at Frogmore Cottage

Furniture-wise, a unique crib by Babyletto was previously pictured being delivered to Meghan's baby shower at The Mark hotel in New York in 2019. Of course, Meghan and Harry may have had it shipped with them to the USA when they moved, but if it has remained at Frogmore, Eugenie and Jack will be able to put it to good use for their son.

It retails for £290 online and the description states that it is made with "eco-friendly, non-toxic materials backed with GREENGUARD GOLD certification", while "an included toddler bed conversion kit allows you to seamlessly convert from crib to toddler bed to daybed".

To conclude, then, the worries that come with being new parents and protecting your firstborn are surely a lot less for Eugenie and Jack where their son's nursery is concerned.

