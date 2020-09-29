Princess Eugenie's baby nursery revealed: is this what it will look like? Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are officially expecting their first child together. The couple announced the happy news on 25 September, and while details are yet to have been confirmed, there are a few clues as to how the new baby's nursery will look.

SEE: Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's stunning home where they will raise their child

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child

Eugenie and Jack will raise their child at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. It features a total of three bedrooms, of which the couple are believed to have spent a lot of effort renovating - no doubt including the nursery.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's beautiful nursery revealed

Princess Eugenie announced the news with this photo on Instagram

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Eugenie revealed that the home now has plenty of personal touches, and so it makes sense that their firstborn's new bedroom will have the same. "My bedroom is full of photos my parents have taken," she explained.

RELATED: Prince George's bedroom at Kensington Palace unveiled

Eugenie and Jack's home, Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

Referencing her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, she added: "Mumsy took one of an elephant spraying water on its back, which is incredible, and there's one Papa took of Balmoral Castle." In a similar vein, Eugenie and Jack are most likely to have added framed photographs of members of each of their familines in the nursery.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooskbank's first child is expected in spring 2021

And as reflected in Eugenie's picture of an elephant, the newborn may have an animal-themed nursery. Eugenie often shows her support for animal charities and zoos, including Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales in Australia, which she visited during her gap year in 2009.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie's temporary nursery in LA

Animals are a popular choice for newborn children - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's nursery at their temporary home in LA was also decorated with zoo animal-print wallpaper and furnished with a cot dial made from stuffed animal toys.

Likewise, Kate Middleton and Prince William's son Prince George is believed to have a room decorated with dinosaurs, as well as IKEA furniture after Kate expressed her hope to raise the children as "ordinarily" as possible.

Eugenie and Jack may also opt to do the same.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.