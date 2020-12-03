Pregnant Princess Eugenie films inside home ahead of move to Windsor The Princess and Jack Brooksbank are set to relocate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's house

Princess Eugenie has shared a rare video from inside Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, where she is currently living with her husband Jack Brooksbank. It was recently announced that the couple will soon be relocating to live at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, but it seems they are yet to have made the move.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie films inside beautiful private home at Ivy Cottage

The clip (a message of thanks to the Salvation Army) was filmed inside the living room, and revealed a look at the home's bold furnishings including fuchsia pink Aztec print cushions, two grey flecked styles, and a white and grey patterned design as seen behind Eugenie. There is also a pink frameless painting mounted upon the wall.

But this isn't the first time that fans have been given a look inside the property. Back in October 2019, Prince Harry teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a video in honour of World Mental Health Week.

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran previously visited Ivy Cottage

It showed the pair sitting on the same sofa with the same cushions, while it looks as though Eugenie and Jack have since replaced the white prints seen behind Harry and Ed with one of a bolder shade.

Princess Eugenie has an open fireplace at Ivy Cottage

The video then panned to the opposite side of the room after Harry had repositioned, and showed an open log fireplace beneath a wooden ledge and more framed wall hangings.

Princess Eugenie's hallway at Ivy Cottage

When Ed arrived at the property, it was also revealed that Princess Eugenie and Jack keep a portrait of their wedding day on display in the hallway, above a white fireplace.

Princess Eugenie's wedding portrait is on display in the hallway

It has not been confirmed exactly when Eugenie and Jack will make the move, but removal vans were recently spotted outside of their Berkshire home. What's more, they are expecting their first child in early 2021, so it would make sense that they hope to get settled ahead of the newborn's arrival.

