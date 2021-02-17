Prince William and Kate Middleton to move house with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently living at their second home

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently staying at their second home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, amid the lockdown period, but they will likely return to their main base at Kensington Palace soon.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make his next official announcement outlining the roadmap for easing restrictions on 22 February, and this will include when children will go back to school. He has previously said that there are hopes for them to reopen on 8 March, but this will of course depend on data showing case and infection rates dropping.

SEE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning country home unveiled: see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William reveals beautiful office at Anmer Hall

Providing that all is well, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be required to resume their studies at Thomas's School in Battersea, where they are both pupils.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's London home is truly astonishing - see inside

READ: Royal insiders reveal what it's really like inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's London home

The Cambridges are currently staying at Anmer Hall

When they do so, the family will likely return to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in order to be closeby, as they did when schools reopened in September 2020, after the children had their summer holidays and Prince William and Kate Middleton had taken on homeschooling.

The Duke previously opened up about the challenges with homeschooling on Peter Crouch's podcast, That Peter Crouch Podcast, when football star Peter and presenters Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce asked what he had learned after the first lockdown.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's main base is at Kensington Palace

"Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was," William replied. "And that my wife has a lot of patience. I was a bit embarrassed about my math knowledge – I can't do Year 2 Maths!"

Duchess Kate, meanwhile, also spoke out about teaching the children on an appearance on This Morning in May. "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects," she explained. "Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.