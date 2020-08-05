Dan Walker shows off divisive home décor during makeover project The BBC Breakfast star lives in Sheffield with his family

Dan Walker shared a photo from his latest home improvement project with fans this week – and it certainly got them talking! The BBC Breakfast host took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of a dark purple wall which had previously been hidden.

The star captioned the snapshot: "When you remove an old built-in wardrobe and you discover the previous owners had some natty colour schemes."

One of Dan's followers summed up his fans' response to the newly revealed wall by writing simply: "Goodness!!!" Another commented: "You could make a feature wall from that," adding a shocked face emoji, while a third chimed in: "Looking forward to seeing this project when you've completed it Dan."

RELATED: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker asks fans for help at home

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker apologises after guest blunder

One commenter defended the divisive colour, however, writing: "I must be the only one that actually loves this." This isn't the only home-related shock the presenter has faced lately. Last month, he shared his sadness on social media after his barbeque broke – and in the middle of summer, too!

Dan wrote: "Sad news... after 18 years of loyal service our BBQ has died. Any suggestions for a replacement? There seem to be far too many to choose from." The star's fans helpfully came to the rescue with a range of suggestions, from coal barbeques to flatbed grills to a pizza oven.

Dan shared his surprise over the deep purple wall he uncovered

It's not too surprising that Dan has been getting stuck into home improvement projects lately, as, like many of us, he's been spending more time at home since lockdown started in March. The 43-year-old lives in Sheffield, where he and his wife Sarah both went to university. The couple, who married in 2001, now share three children: son Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica.

MORE: Ruth Langsford makes fans jealous with personalised ‘She Shed’

In an interview with MailOnline in 2018, the broadcaster opened up about his home life, explaining why he moved back to the Yorkshire city a year earlier. Dan said: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives – we both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.