Louise Minchin shocked viewers – and her co-host Dan Walker – earlier this month when she revealed she still has her Christmas tree up at home. And on Wednesday, she admitted she still hasn't taken it down!

The BBC Breakfast star revealed that her tree is still going strong, and she has no plans to get rid of it just yet, despite tradition dictating that you should take them down on the 12th day after Christmas as a day sooner or later is considered unlucky.

Louise made her controversial confession after Dan said to her: "Do you know what happened yesterday, Louise? I went out on an essential shop, and someone hollered at me from across the supermarket.

"[They] said, 'Will you ask Louise if she’s still got her Christmas tree up?'"

To which Louise replied: "I took a picture only yesterday. And I’m really delighted because I went on an essential shop and I noticed somebody still had their wreath up, which I took a picture of too. So it’s still there. I’m not alone."

After Dan told viewers that Louise has a real Christmas tree, she revealed that it is still in pristine condition despite the extended time she's had it.

She added: "Honestly I think what’s happened to it, is it sort of like petrified. Of me, probably. It’s not dropping any needles or anything, so I’ll send you a picture tomorrow. I’m not sure when it’s going to end."

Louise Minchin's Christmas tree is still going strong

Louise even revealed that she still turns the lights on, adding: "I turn the lights on still every night. I know I’m not alone, I saw a wreath yesterday. And it’s going to stay."

The newsreader previously admitted that the festive spirit was still very much alive at her house and that she is even tempted to see if her tree can make it until the end of lockdown 3.0.

Sharing a photo of her decorated tree on Instagram, Louise wrote: "Morning, and to confirm much to @mrdanwalker's horror the Christmas tree is still going strong."

"I'm tempted to see if the tree will make it through to the end of #lockdown3," she later added. It cheers me up! I hope you're all doing ok."

