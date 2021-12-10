Why Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr isn't on screen anymore The dancer lives with his model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe

Gogglebox fans may be missing Tom Malone Jr from the family sofa, but it appears as though he's happily settled with his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe. Back in 2020, the dancer moved in with his partner and his ultra-modern pad is so beautiful. Take a look around…

The couple's swanky abode has modern fittings throughout and has a very muted colour scheme.

When they moved in back last year, Tom was quick to share a picture of their new place, posing on the sofa with model girlfriend Bryony as they both sipped a glass of fizz. They sat on a chic grey sofa with a matching grey throw and we could see the plain living room walls behind them. Fans could also see two wooden tables and a large rose gold floor lamp illuminating the space.

To celebrate the occasion, Tom captioned the image: "To a new home and new beginnings."

Tom Malone Jr celebrated on his chic grey sofa

Tom's Instagram Stories allowed followers to see even more of the new home – and as he pictured his celebratory champagne the modern kitchen was shown off. The couple have a grey kitchen design with modern worktops and pristine wooden flooring.

Tom and Bryony already have a Christmas tree in their new abode

A candid snap of Tom on the sofa also revealed the couple's Christmas tree – and as well as sparkling lights and traditional baubles, they have two very special initial decorations for each of them.

Bryony Briscoe cosied up for the first evening in their new place

Although Tom has already lived on his own before, this is his first time living with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe.

The couple have a modern bedroom

The star shared a mirror selfie, revealing the couple's chic bedroom complete with grey bed, cream carpets and wooden bedside tables.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Jr moved back into the family home in Manchester to continue filming Gogglebox.

