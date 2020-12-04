Gogglebox's Malone family home has a very modern part you never see Tom Malone Jr posted a fun video on Instagram

Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr has just announced that he is moving in with his girlfriend, but prior to the big move he showed off an unseen part of the Malone household – and it looks very chic!

REVEALED: Tom Malone Jr gets quizzed by fans about mystery wedding ring

Loading the player...

WATCH: See an unseen part of the Malone family home

Dancer Tom is always posting fun videos on Instagram – and he often gets his parents to join in the fun. This time mother Julie stepped in to be part of a viral trend video, and as Tom wiped the bathroom mirror he magically transformed into his mother thanks to a trick of the camera.

This choreographed video meant that fans could look into the family's very modern bathroom – a space that we never get to see on the show.

Tom Malone Jr filmed in the family's bathroom

The light and airy room has a large mirror on the wall, which Tom uses for his trick and the room is immaculately decorated with large grey tiles and chic spotlights.

The wooden door appears to be the same style as the one in the doorway of their living room – an area which we see frequently when the family entertain us every Friday.

MORE: Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford vows to 'keep smiling' after losing day job

SEE: Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui celebrates wedding anniversary with unseen snap

The Malone family have appeared on Gogglebox since 2014

During the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Malone Jr was forced to live back at the Malone household to continue filming the show and now he is leaving his mother and father to move in with his model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe.

Tom Malone Jr moved back into the family home during coronavirus

It is unknown whether Tom will continue to appear on the show long term as speaking to the Daily Star, Tom said: "If the opportunity was good enough then yeah 100 per cent, [one of the family] would leave but I think the rest of [them] would be able to stay on Gogglebox."

REVEALED: What Gogglebox stars get paid (and it includes free takeaways!)

The Malones have graced our screens for six years now, since first appearing on the hit Channel 4 show in 2014.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.