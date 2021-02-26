Prince William and Kate Middleton's home has a secret optical illusion – can you spot it? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's main home is at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton's main base is at Apartment 1A within Kensington Palace in London, where they spend most of their time with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The property has actually been home to royals since the 1700s, when the Stuart monarchy resided there, and a recent royal panel revealed that when it was first built, one of the state apartments was designed to look a lot bigger than it actually is.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton film from inside Kensington Palace

Chief Kensington Palace Curator Lucy Worsley took fans on a whistle-stop tour of the house alongside fellow experts Claudia Williams, Joanna Marschner and Lee Prosser, and Claudia divulged that Queen Victoria's birth room has two fake doors.

The doors in Queen Victoria's birth room are there to create the illusion of added space

She explained that the doors seen at either side of the bed do not actually function as a form of entry to another room, rather that they are just there to create the illusion of added space in this particular state apartment.

The image shared by Claudia shows how the space has been recreated recently, but an older photo before the room became the birthplace of Queen Victoria confirms that the doors are an original feature.

Queen Victoria's birth room previously functioned as a dining room

Claudia also revealed that the birth room previously served as a dining room. When questioned how a dining room became the spot of choice to give birth, Claudia affirmed that the dining room was adjacent to the reception rooms of the apartment, meaning that Queen Victoria's mother would be closeby to staff and other members of the family as she went through labour.

As for the rest of the décor, Lucy wrote on her blog for Historic Royal Palaces: "While Victoria complained that her home was bleak and threadbare, it was in fact comfortable and colourful."

