8 best egg chairs for your garden in 2021: Get inspired by Mrs Hinch & Stacey Solomon

As we’ve spent so much time at home, we’ve also been transforming our houses and flats into spaces that are more comfortable and welcoming than ever. That’s why egg chairs – those literal cocoons of comfort for both indoors and garden – have become a major decor trend, with celebrities like Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, as well as Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash leading the way! And we're so inspired we looked high and low for the best egg chairs out there.

Egg chair ideas: indoor vs garden

Mrs Hinch styled her £150 egg chair for the garden, creating a dreamy outdoor relaxation spot. “Oh, hello egg chair,” she shared on Instagram Stories, accenting the note with a heart-eyes emoji. Saying she was “so chuffed” about her newbuy from B&M, she adorned the egg chair with artificial ivy and fairy lights to magical effect.

For the garden: Mrs Hinch styled her standalone egg chair with artificial ivy and fairy lights

After bringing her garden egg chair inside temporarily for a family occasion and loving it, Loose Women star Stacey bought a £30 egg chair to create cosy chillout seating inside her home near the fireplace. “So I've wanted an egg chair indoors ever since we brought our garden one in for Rex's birthday last year,” the mum-of-three told her followers on Instagram. “So I found a small indoor one and a nice throw and now me and Rex can sit and swing by the fire.”

Indoors: Stacey Solomon created a cosy corner inside her home with the help of a suspended egg chair and faux fur throw

If you’re looking to swing into the decor trend, too, we’re here to help! Shop You'll find great egg chairs at Amazon, eBay, John Lewis, and Aosom. Wayfair also has a large selection of egg chairs and hammocks, from budget to luxury, starting at just £17.99.

Here’s where you can find the perfect egg chair for your at-home oasis...

Shop Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon-inspired egg chairs

Display4top Macrame Egg Chair, £34.99, Amazon

Egg chair, £180, eBay

Outsunny Hammock Chair, was £85.99 Now £48.99, Aosom

Signature Homes And Gardens Rattan Swing Egg Chair, £229.99, Amazon

Outsunny Wicker Rattan Egg Chair, £369.99, Aosom

John Lewis & Partners Garden Dante Hanging Pod Chair, £399, John Lewis

Garden Swing Chair with Stand £469.99, Wayfair

Goldcoast Beige Swing Egg Chair, £569, Dunelm

