6 best cheap vacuum cleaners you can buy for less than £180

A vacuum cleaner is an essential in every home. Whether you have carpets or hard flooring, vacuuming is the quickest and easiest way to get rid of dirt and dust so your space looks and feels as clean and cosy as possible.

With the cost of living crisis set to continue, if you're buying a new vacuum, you might not be looking to make a big investment right now. While it’s often true you get what you pay for, there are many affordable vacuum cleaners with glowing reviews - including cheap cordless vacuum cleaners - available to shop on Amazon for less than £180. With January sales currently live, this even includes top brands like Shark.

How we chose the best cheap vacuum cleaners

Price: Every vacuum cleaner costs £180 or under.

Every vacuum cleaner costs £180 or under. Availability: Every product is available to shop quickly and easily via Amazon, with free delivery for Prime customers.