6 best cheap vacuum cleaners you can buy for less than £180

A vacuum cleaner is an essential in every home. Whether you have carpets or hard flooring, vacuuming is the quickest and easiest way to get rid of dirt and dust so your space looks and feels as clean and cosy as possible.
With the cost of living crisis set to continue, if you're buying a new vacuum, you might not be looking to make a big investment right now. While it’s often true you get what you pay for, there are many affordable vacuum cleaners with glowing reviews - including cheap cordless vacuum cleaners - available to shop on Amazon for less than £180. With January sales currently live, this even includes top brands like Shark.
How we chose the best cheap vacuum cleaners
- Top-rated: We've only included vacuums from trusted brands, with top reviews and at least a 4.3/5 star verified rating on Amazon.
- Price: Every vacuum cleaner costs £180 or under.
- Availability: Every product is available to shop quickly and easily via Amazon, with free delivery for Prime customers.
Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner HZ3000UKT
Features
- Anti Hair Wrap Technology which removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean, keeping it tangle-free
- Unique Anti Odour cartridge system to keep your home smelling fresh
- Shark's DuoClean floorhead for both carpets and hard floors
- Flexology bends to clean under furniture
- Long 10m power cord gives you extra cleaning reach
- Transforms into a handheld vacuum with precision nozzle for on-the-spot cleans
- Five-year guarantee upon registration, with a dedicated customer care team
Shark is one of the most trusted names in vacuums. Usually £249.99 and currently on sale, this model is at the more affordable end of the brand's product range but still boasts impressive features and over 4,500 five-star Amazon ratings.
Greenote Cordless 23000PA Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Features
- Two suction modes with powerful 200W motor
- Flexible 180° swivel brush head with bright LEDs for visibility
- Suitable for carpets and hard flooring
- Includes one floor brush and three different brush heads to switch between vacuuming and handheld vacuuming
- Lightweight (1.2kg)
- Adjustable telescopic pole (27'' to 35")
- Washable HEPA filter
- One-click design to expels debris from the dust cup
- Minimal sound in standard mode (<65db)
Cordless and compact with two powerful suction modes, Greenote's bestselling vacuum has all of the features you'd expect from a much more expensive model, and you can currently shop it with over 50% off. Ultra practical, it's lightweight and quiet with adjustable features.
Akitas 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Features
- Choose between energy efficient eco mode and potent max mode (150W motor)
- Cordless with up to 40 minutes of run time on a full five-hour charge
- Lightweight (2kg) and easy to move
- Suitable for both tiled floors and carpets
- Motorized floorhead and LED lights for better visibility
- Detachable handheld mode
- Washable HEPA filter
This Akitas cordless vacuum is an Amazon bestseller and right now you can shop it with 22% off. Powerful but lightweight, it has two suction modes, a detachable handheld vacuum and and is suitable to use on any flooring.
Amazon Basics Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Features
- Includes upholstery nozzle, dusting & parquet brush, crevice tool & accessory holder
- Anti-allergen HEPA 12 filter, to remove odours & capture 99.5 percent of dust, dirt, pollen & allergens
- Suitable for both carpets and hard floors
- Adjustable hose (4.9ft max length) and 16.4ft cord
Amazon’s own brand vacuum cleaner provides 700 watts of power, smooth-rolling manoeuvrability and a reusable dust bag. The air filter traps 99.5% of fine particles like dust mites, pet dander and pollen, making it ideal for those with allergies. It also comes with multiple attachments so you can use it for a variety of cleaning needs.
VacLife Handheld Vacuum
Features
- Lightweight and cordless
- Two attachments - a brush tool to loosen hair & dust, and the crevice nozzle tool for deep suction cleaning
- LED light for visibility
- 20 minutes of run time from a two-hour charge
If you’re looking for a vacuum cleaner to use in your car and those harder-to-reach areas in your home, this one from VacLife is Amazon's number one bestseller. It has over 10,000 five-star ratings and will set you back less than £50. Super lightweight, it makes little sound despite its powerful motor.
Lefant M210P Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Features
- Four cleaning modes to suit every need: automatic, planning, fixed point & edge
- Intelligently identifies carpets and increases maximum suction power for optimal cleaning performance
- The compact body includes an impressive 500ml dust container to hold waste
- Built-in 6D anti-collision infrared sensor, to intelligently detect the surrounding environment
- Only 28cm in diameter and 7.8cm thick, it's designed to work well in narrow spaces
- Long battery life with up to 120 minutes run time
- Controlled by Alexa or Google Home
- Monitor the cleaning path, schedule cleaning plan, adjust suction level and change cleaning mode using the Lefant Life App
Thinking of investing in a robot vacuum cleaner? Disposing of dust, pet hair and other dirt in your home without you having to lift a finger, what's not to love? This Lefant model is a bestseller and less than £100 in Amazon's January sale.