The ultimate best sofas guide: Our favourite top trends and sofa brands for 2024

No matter the size of your home or room, a great, comfortable and stylish sofa is essential. From our first-ever flat to our current homes, HELLO! editors have tried designs ranging from budget Ikea buys to luxurious leather sofas.

If you're looking for the perfect sofa for your living room or other space in 2024, we've put together this guide to help you find the right one to fit your lifestyle right now.

There are a whole host of designs to shop online including L-shape corner settees, two-seaters, as well as larger designs to seat the whole family - and guests. Modular designs, as well as sofa beds, are also hugely popular. And not only are you shopping for the perfect style and measurements, but also fabric, and filling, which are essential decisions because they are the secret to keeping your sofa intact and plump for years on end.

From our experience, when it comes to shopping for a sofa there's a lot to contend with, including delivery - you want to try sofa in a box companies for the ultimate in convenience.

How we chose the best sofas of 2024

We've included a variety of top 2024 trends in our list, from modular and L-shaped sofas to sofa beds, with both large and compact seating options. Verified ratings: While we haven't been able to test out every sofa on our list, we've examined reviews and ratings from verified shoppers - you won't find any sofas without consistently high ratings in this edit.

We've only included brands and retailers you know and love. In addition to including the most popular furniture brands, we've also greatly focused on the brands HELLO! readers have historically loved to shop over the past few years. Popularity and trends: We made sure to include a variety of trends, from velvet and leather sofas to classic mid-century modern looks and Chesterfield styles which are making a comeback.

What types of sofas are there to choose from?

There are a whole host of sofas to shop now, but the key feature is the style. Some may be shopping for a small and simple two-seater, which is ideal for smaller spaces, spare rooms, or homes for one person or two. However, those who have big families, or have a tendency to host parties and get togethers, then a larger design may be for you.

are popular for those with larger living rooms and open spaces, as it fits into almost every space, and ensures everyone can watch the telly in comfort or from any angle. Even if you have a smaller living room, finding one that's the right size can make the most of your space. There are sofas with low backs or high backs , which make all the difference in terms of creating the illusion of more space in the home, plus provide the necessary support. And sofas which sit on higher fee t, as opposed to close to the floor, allow light to pass, helping your space look bigger and lighter.

it’s important to consider your lifestyle - if you have children or pets, you'll want to look for sturdy leather (unless you have cats with sharp claws), a washable fabric, removable covers or stain resistant material. Pull out sofas, or sofa beds, are space saving, and ideal for those looking to kit out a spare room or to be able to transform a living room into a temporary bedroom for guests.

What are the best sofa brands?

There are plenty of sofa brands to shop online, and in store. Marks & Spencer and John Lewis are amongst the longest standing and trusted brands to shop furniture, including sofas. Furniture Village, IKEA and DFS are also go-to shopping destinations when it comes to shopping sofas. For those on a budget Dunelm has stunning sofas, as well as lounge accessories not to miss, and of course there's always Amazon for major bargains and trendy looks.

Which are the most comfortable sofas?

The most comfortable sofas depend on your personal preference. However, our personal opinion we prefer a corner sofa so you can put your feet up - quite literally - on the longer edge, or sit upright, plus you can fit all the family. We prefer sofas with high backs to provide the necessary support comes sofa day, although lower back design may look more modern and take up less space in a small living room.

The next consideration is filling. Memory foam filling will hold the shape, yet provide the necessary support and comfort. A hybrid filling is a good choice, although prefer stuffing filling, which is very soft and a bit more old school.

Best sofas to shop in 2024: Our favourites