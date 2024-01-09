The ultimate best sofas guide: Our favourite top trends and sofa brands for 2024

No matter the size of your home or room, a great, comfortable and stylish sofa is essential. From our first-ever flat to our current homes, HELLO! editors have tried designs ranging from budget Ikea buys to luxurious leather sofas.
If you're looking for the perfect sofa for your living room or other space in 2024, we've put together this guide to help you find the right one to fit your lifestyle right now.
There are a whole host of designs to shop online including L-shape corner settees, two-seaters, as well as larger designs to seat the whole family - and guests. Modular designs, as well as sofa beds, are also hugely popular. And not only are you shopping for the perfect style and measurements, but also fabric, and filling, which are essential decisions because they are the secret to keeping your sofa intact and plump for years on end.
From our experience, when it comes to shopping for a sofa there's a lot to contend with, including delivery - you want to try sofa in a box companies for the ultimate in convenience.
How we chose the best sofas of 2024
- Style: We've included a variety of top 2024 trends in our list, from modular and L-shaped sofas to sofa beds, with both large and compact seating options.
- Verified ratings: While we haven't been able to test out every sofa on our list, we've examined reviews and ratings from verified shoppers - you won't find any sofas without consistently high ratings in this edit.
- Trusted brands & retailers: We've only included brands and retailers you know and love. In addition to including the most popular furniture brands, we've also greatly focused on the brands HELLO! readers have historically loved to shop over the past few years.
- Popularity and trends: We made sure to include a variety of trends, from velvet and leather sofas to classic mid-century modern looks and Chesterfield styles which are making a comeback.
What types of sofas are there to choose from?
There are a whole host of sofas to shop now, but the key feature is the style. Some may be shopping for a small and simple two-seater, which is ideal for smaller spaces, spare rooms, or homes for one person or two. However, those who have big families, or have a tendency to host parties and get togethers, then a larger design may be for you.
- Corner sofas are popular for those with larger living rooms and open spaces, as it fits into almost every space, and ensures everyone can watch the telly in comfort or from any angle. Even if you have a smaller living room, finding one that's the right size can make the most of your space.
- There are sofas with low backs or high backs, which make all the difference in terms of creating the illusion of more space in the home, plus provide the necessary support. And sofas which sit on higher feet, as opposed to close to the floor, allow light to pass, helping your space look bigger and lighter.
- When it comes to fabric, it’s important to consider your lifestyle - if you have children or pets, you'll want to look for sturdy leather (unless you have cats with sharp claws), a washable fabric, removable covers or stain resistant material.
- Pull out sofas, or sofa beds, are space saving, and ideal for those looking to kit out a spare room or to be able to transform a living room into a temporary bedroom for guests.
What are the best sofa brands?
There are plenty of sofa brands to shop online, and in store. Marks & Spencer and John Lewis are amongst the longest standing and trusted brands to shop furniture, including sofas. Furniture Village, IKEA and DFS are also go-to shopping destinations when it comes to shopping sofas. For those on a budget Dunelm has stunning sofas, as well as lounge accessories not to miss, and of course there's always Amazon for major bargains and trendy looks.
Which are the most comfortable sofas?
The most comfortable sofas depend on your personal preference. However, our personal opinion we prefer a corner sofa so you can put your feet up - quite literally - on the longer edge, or sit upright, plus you can fit all the family. We prefer sofas with high backs to provide the necessary support comes sofa day, although lower back design may look more modern and take up less space in a small living room.
The next consideration is filling. Memory foam filling will hold the shape, yet provide the necessary support and comfort. A hybrid filling is a good choice, although prefer stuffing filling, which is very soft and a bit more old school.
Best sofas to shop in 2024: Our favourites
Marks & Spencer sofa: Our pick
Editor's Note:
"M&S has a vast array of sofas available to shop online, and is one of our personal favourites when it comes to shopping for the best sofas year in and year out. Shoppers can select ready-made designs, like the Jayden, to make your shopping a breeze.
With some models, you can personalise your sofa as part of M&S’ Made To Order scheme - from the shape, to the exterior fabric and filling, and even the legs on the sofa, so you can channel your inner interior designer. But double check the delivery dates as delivery can take a few weeks."
What to know
- Type: Chaise Sofa Bed
- Fabric: Velvet
- Storage? Yes
- Colours available: Velvet Grey, Velvet Dark Teal
Delivery info
- Usually dispatches in: 1 week
- UK Home delivery - £15 for all furniture orders
- Delivered to room of choice
- Partial assembly required
Returns and guarantees
- £25 collection fee for return
- M&S furniture comes with a 10-year guarantee
Sofa size & dimensions
- W223.5 x D146.5cm
- Sofa Bed Length - 146.5cm
- Sofa Chaise End - 148cm
The Jayden Chaise Storage Sofa Bed ticks all the boxes in our opinion. It comes in a left hand side or right hand side, so you can find the perfect fit for your home. It measures 45cm in height, which may come a little lower, while the width is 189cm and depth is 119cm maximum so you can stretch out. It comes in three colourways and fabrics, but also boasts storage underneath, which is a massive tick box.
John Lewis sofa: Our pick
Editor's note
"John Lewis houses a wide range of brands, and have collaborated with major furniture companies to create stylish home pieces. From leather designs, to velvet and fabric creations, storage sofas, to sofa beds, there is something to suit everyone’s needs.
We’ve chosen the Oliver Grand 4-seater sofa – it’s available in 15 different leather colourways – but you can get the Oliver style in 2-seater versions, an armchair, 3-seater or corner sofa, too, so you can choose a bigger or smaller version and create your own arrangements and combinations."
What to know
- Type: Standard 4-seater
- Fabric: Leather
- Colours available: 15 leather colours to choose from
- Reclining? No
- Storage? No
Delivery info
- Usually delivered within 12 weeks
- UK Home delivery cost: Free for mainland UK
- Delivered to room of choice? Yes
- Assembly required? Partial (legs)
Returns and guarantees
- Collection fee for return: FREE if item is damaged or faulty; £29.95 for other returns
- Guarantee: 15 years
Sofa size & dimensions
- H85 x W221 x D86cm
- Height of seat: 46cm
John Lewis’ Oliver Grand 4-Seater Sofa is the classic sofa perfectly suited to all interior styles. The leather design is durable, but also stylish, and comfortable. It measures 85cm in height, perfect for those looking for a sofa with a higher back, a width of 221cm and 86cm in depth, which means you can seat up to four people on this couch.
Furniture Village sofa: Our pick
Editor's note
"Furniture Village is a longstanding retailer when it comes to shopping furniture and home essentials, and we've found it's a popular option with HELLO! Online shoppers looking for a new sofa shoppers. With a vast array of options to shop online, you're really spoilt for choice; there's everything from sofa beds to storage sofas and recliners so you can furnish your home exactly how you want."
What to know
- Type: 3-Seater recliner with USB ports
- Fabric: Heavy duty fabric upholstery
- Colours available: 27 colourways to choose from
- Reclining? Yes - Choose from left/right power recliner, left/right manual recliner or no recliner (for £100 less)
- Storage? No
- Options & accessories: Footstool (£295); Floorguard glides (£15); Fabric care kit (£39)
Delivery info
- Delivery time: Within 21 days for Mainland UK. For Wales, Scotland, the Highlands, Isle of Wight or a postcode more than 40 miles away from one a Furniture Village distribution centre, an additional one or two weeks delivery time may be required.
- UK Home delivery cost: Delivered safely to the room of your choice and assembled - £89
Returns and guarantees
- Returns: Within 14 calendar days from the day the sofa is delivered.
- Collection fee for return: Up to 25% of the value of item
- Guarantee: 20-year structural guarantee
Sofa size & dimensions
- H98 x W237 x D98cm
- Depth when reclined: 163cm
The Touch 3 Seater Sofa ticks all the boxes, as it is a three-seater, features a reclining option and USB port, so rest assured you can while away the hours watching your favourite moves in comfort.
This design in particular boasts a high back, padded arms, as well as foam and fibre seat cushions for ultimate relaxation.
Amazon sofa: Our pick
Editor’s note
“If you’re looking for a sophisticated retro vibe for a smaller space, this 2-seater in velvet with wooden legs and Mad Men vibes is just what you need. It’s a top-rated Amazon buy, with 50+ bought in the past month and a 4.4-star rating.”
What to know
- Type: 2-Seater
- Fabric: Velvet
- Colours available: Green; Grey
- Reclining? No
- Storage? No
Delivery info
- Usually delivered within around 7 days
- UK Home delivery cost: Free
- Delivery not available in: Scottish Highlands, N Ireland, Channel Islands (Jersey/Guernsey), Isle of Man, Scilly Isles, Scottish islands
- Assembly required? Yes
Returns and guarantees
- Item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund within 30 days of receipt
- Guarantee: 2 year satisfaction guarantee
Sofa size & dimensions
This velvet sofa on Amazon is a mid-century modern style, with a sleek, clean lined silhouette, and stylish button tufted seat.
If you have a larger space, you can opt for the 176cm wide 3-seater style, which also comes in grey, for £269.99.
Habitat sofa: Our pick
Editor's note
“Habitat is a firm favourite homeware brand, which is stocked on numerous retailers, including Argos. When it comes to sofas, our top pick is Habitat’s Patsy Sofa Bed - it has a 4.6-star rating, recommended by 95% of customers. And though it may seem simplistic, it is a genius invention, and is compact with no armrests to fit into smaller spaces."
What to know
- Type: Sofa Bed (Clic Clac)
- Fabric: 100% faux leather
- Colours available: Black faux leather or Charcoal Fabric (for £189)
- Reclining? No
- Storage? No
Delivery info
- Order online to enjoy from same-day collection depending on stock
- UK home delivery cost: Free store collection; from £6.95 standard delivery
- Assembly required? Delivered as flat pack with minimal assembly - just add feet.
Returns and guarantees
- Return a faulty item within the first 30 days for exchange, replacement or a refund
- Guarantee: 3yrs Furniture Care-with Accidental Damage Lounge Sofa Bed (£25.99)
Sofa size & dimensions
- H77 W179 D93.5cm (Depth as bed 108cm).
- Size of sleeping area: W108, L179cm.
This creation doubles up as a sofa, as well as a bench, or sofa bed which makes for extra practicality. It measures 77cm in height, 179cm in width as well as 93.5cm in depth, although it extends 108cm in depth when the clic clac contraption is in place to transform this design into a sofa bed.
You can also shop the sofa via the Habitat website, but the order will be fulfilled and delivered by Argos.
DFS sofa: Our pick
Editor's note
“DFS is another hugely popular furniture retailer to head to when investing in a new sofa, or a replacement home furniture piece. The exclusive House Beautiful Long Beach range at DFS is modular - so you can design your own look. We’ve selected the large chaise sofa, but you can create a custom sofa for your space. Note that DFS does have some furniture with quick delivery, but this sofa is hand made to order so takes around eight weeks to arrive.”
What to know
- Type: Chaise lounge / modular
- Fabric: Basket weave texture fabric
- Colours available: Oyster, Sable, Marine, Charcoal, Steel, Azure; an additional six colours in velvet
- Extras: 6 free accent cushions (3 scatter cushions + 3 bolster cushions); Feet available in choice of Light or Dark at no extra cost
- Reclining? No
- Storage? No
Delivery info
- Delivery time: Est. 8 weeks
- Delivery fee may apply
Returns and guarantees
- Returns: As the sofa is hand made, if there is any issue with your order consult with DFS directly for a solution.
- Guarantee: 15 year frame & frame springs guarantee
Sofa size & dimensions
- H83 x W354 x D105 / 176cm
Upholstered in a basket weave fabric, and available in multiple colours, the handmade Long Beach chaise sofa comes with six free accent cushions that complement your chosen colourway, so there's no need for interior designs skills - you'll have a chic, polished look in a snap!
Dunelm sofa: Our pick
Editor's note
“Dunelm is a popular shopping destination for those looking to revamp their homes, stock up on the basic essentials, and finishing touches for the home, but at a reasonable price tag – and that includes chic sofas. For those looking to renovate their home, whether it is the lounge, spare room, or maybe even home cinema, the classic ‘Oakland’ faux leather Chesterfield is sure to impress.”
What to know
- Type: Chesterfield (3-seater)
- Fabric: Faux leather
- Colours available: Marble, Graphite, Chocolate
- Reclining? No
- Storage? No
Delivery info
- Fast delivery: Under a week
- UK Home delivery cost: £9.95
Returns and guarantees
- Returns: If your sofa is deemed to be faulty within 30 days of receipt, the item will be repaired or replaced if possible, however you are also able to reject the item and receive a full refund.
- Free returns: most stores accept in-store returns; can also arrange collection by Chat or via the Dunelm website
- Guarantee: 10 years
Sofa size & dimensions
- H 96cm x W 213cm x D 95cm
While hi-tech recliners and TikTok trending styles are always an option, some prefer to stick with the timeless classics - like this Chesterfield sofa from Dunelm, which is one of its top-rated. The 3-seater design is in durable faux leather, and is the ultimate in stately elegance with brass stud and button detailing and sculptural wooden feet.
IKEA sofa: Our pick
Editor's note
“Because of its practicality, on-trend styles and price, Ikea is always on our radar when it comes to shopping for home furniture, whether it is beds, desks, sofas, and home furnishings, and I have owned IKEA sofas for one room or another since my uni days well into the time I started a family, from basic styles to a leather sofa bed. There’s such a wide selection of sofas to shop to suit every home, flat, bungalow or even outdoor space.”
What to know
- Type: Sofa bed with storage
- Fabric: 55 % polyester, 34% modacrylic, 11% cotton (In Black faux leather - 100% polyurethane, 75% polyester, 25% cotton)
- Colours available: Blue, Dark Grey, Black (faux leather)
- Reclining? No
- Storage? Yes
Delivery info
- Usually delivered within 4 days
- UK Home delivery cost: From £40
- Delivered to room of choice? Yes
- Assembly required? Yes. IKEA Assembly service available for £55
Returns and guarantees
- Guarantee: 10 year guarantee
- You can return many unopened IKEA product within 365 days, for a full refund.
- You can also sell furniture back to IKEA with the IKEA Buyback & Resell service
Sofa size & dimensions
- W230 x D151 cm
- Bed length: 204 cm
- Bed width: 140 cm
Ikea’s Friheten Corner Sofa Bed truly delivers on all counts, as it is a corner sofa, which makes for practicality, it transforms into a sofa bed, and comes with additional storage too.