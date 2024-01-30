Winter is here - 8 electric heaters to keep you warm at home and save you money

The temperature may have dropped, but thanks to the cost of living crisis, turning on the heating has never been less appealing. There are only so many more layers we can put on or hot water bottles to fill, and while an electric blanket is a great option to warm you up while you work from home or jump into bed, sometimes you just want to heat a whole room.

One solution? A portable electric heater. Cheaper than turning on the central heating and perfect if you just want to heat a small area of your home, many also come with extra functions like a remote control to make life that little bit easier.

From Dreo's bestselling electric heater to Dyson's multipurpose heater, fan and air purifier, plus affordable and stylish options from Russell Hobbs, scroll on for the top rated options available to shop now.

How we chose the best portable electric heaters

We've only included bestselling heaters that are rated at least 4.2 out of five stars with verified customer reviews. Price: Using a portable electric heater is first and foremost about saving money, so many of these options are currently priced at under £100, with several also on sale.

Using a portable electric heater is first and foremost about saving money, so many of these options are currently priced at under £100, with several also on sale. Practicality: All of these options heat a space quickly, while remaining easy to move and convenient to fit into smaller rooms.