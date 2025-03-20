Did you spot the super chic egg chair in With Love, Meghan? I did and now I want it

As demonstrated by the chic, neutral vibes of the interior and the garden scenes of her popular Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, Meghan Markle’s home style is as timeless and classically elegant as her wardrobe.

And the fact that I spotted a hanging egg chair - that Instagrammable piece of garden furniture that's been around for so many seasons - in the show, means that yes, they’re still trending! I would even go as far to say that it's going to be a spring must-have for anyone who is ready to channel Meghan's aesthetic: basically, idyllic Montecito royal vibes.

© Netflix Meghan Markle was as picture perfect as the garden in With Love, Meghan

Decorated with beige and cream plaid, striped and embroidered pillows, the rattan chair in With Love, Meghan looked rustic and chic hanging by a rope with the mountains and wildflowers in the backdrop. Gorgeous.

© Netflix The swinging egg chair featured in 'With Love, Meghan'

If you want to copy the Duchess’ garden style with an egg chair like that one, you have a few options. You can get swinging chairs in all sorts of hues, but I've tracked down one in white from Wayfair - the Bayou Breeze Aindriu Porch Swing comes in natural and antique brown, too, and is made from naturally grown rattan. It comes with the rope for a true countryside feel.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, I found this great lookalike on Amazon for $239.99 / £199.99.

It comes with pillows, and, even better, a stand - so there's no need for a sprawling garden, it can be placed just about anywhere. One verified Amazon shopper said, "I love it, They are well built, strong material. Very easy to manage. I recommend it 100%. The cushions are very comfy. Good price."

Last year, Ashley Furness, Trend Expert at the UK's Online Home Shop, gave me an insider's look at why egg chairs have been so popular. “The egg chair is a fun way to add a comfortable quiet spot to your outdoor space," she said. "A swinging chair is perfect if you can see yourself sitting in the sun with a book, swaying relaxingly while you turn the pages."

Where to see the 'With Love, Meghan' egg chair in the show

During episode three, the With Love, Meghan egg chair had its 15 minutes of fame (nearly four full seconds, actually, I counted), swinging gently in the California breeze. The hanging chair earned its own scene, nestled between Meg making her famed crudité platter and the part where she enjoys artisanal cocktails with BFFs Abigail Spencer and Kelly Zajfen as they whip up a nice vinaigrette.

Mrs Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle series, of course, was filmed in a set kitchen at another house - not at the home she shares with husband Prince Harry, and children Archie, five, and three-year-old Lili.

But, as executive producer of the show, Meghan clearly had a say in the design of the kitchen she filmed in, though, since it oozes her signature quiet luxury, from the Le Crueset cookware to the extremely organized fridge.

© Netflix The Duchess showed off an array of skills on the show

The kitchen scenes are interspersed with glimpses of her own garden, where we got to step inside her world to watch her harvest honey from her own beehives or wear some down-to-earth Crocs as she tends to the family chickens.

I'd venture to guess that the Duchess clearly understands that the unique design of an egg chair chair makes it an automatic statement piece. There’s something that’s also just plain fun about an egg chair, and it’s a great place to chill out on your own - or curl up with your little ones if you’re a mom like Meghan.