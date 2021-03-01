Why Prince Harry and Meghan won't show their home in Oprah Winfrey interview The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview took place elsewhere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey will be televised this week, whereby the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with the talk show host for a discussion on everything from motherhood to married life. But while it was rumoured to have been filmed at Harry and Meghan's home, HELLO! understands that it actually took place elsewhere.

The interview was recorded during a two-day shoot at a property close by to the Duke and Duchess' home (and Oprah's residence which is located just around the corner from the couple's) in mid-February, so sadly, fans will not get to see more of their new home.

Harry and Meghan are notoriously private when it comes to their Santa Barbara property, so it's understandable that the couple did not want to have their detailed interview filmed extensively at their house.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview was filmed in the garden of a nearby property

Nonetheless, we will surely be treated to a look at other areas of their abode as the pandemic continues and the royals work from home.

Since living there, the Duke and Duchess have already unveiled several spaces inside amid virtual appearances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's living room

We have seen their main living room: a cosy space designed with soft cream walls and matching furnishings, as well as prints believed to have been gifted to them by Oprah; a second living area with a rustic exposed brick fireplace, and a glimpse of their garden with a plush lawn and plenty of greenery.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second reception room

The couple, who have a one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, bought the house back in June 2020 and with Meghan expecting her second child, it will soon play host to a family of four.

US viewers will be able to watch the interview on the CBS Television Network at 8pm EST on Sunday 7 March, while it is not yet clear how UK residents will be able to tune in.

