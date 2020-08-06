Victoria and David Beckham's living room will leave you speechless The couple unveiled the space at their Cotswolds mansion

As well as a £31million house in London, Victoria and David Beckham also own a mindblowing country retreat in the Cotswolds, where they have been isolating with their children during the coronavirus pandemic. The family have revealed more of the property's interior than ever before over the past few months, and their living room is truly incredible.

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible kitchen at London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films inside stunning Cotswolds home

Victoria first took to Instagram with a mirror selfie in the space.

It features hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls and floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames. There is a wooden TV unit at one side, above which the couple have one of the biggest flatscreen TVs we have ever seen mounted on the wall. At the other side, there is a mustard yellow armchair, and a glass table with a metallic bronze base behind Victoria, on top of a large olive green rug. At her other side, there is a rattan armchair with a black frame.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside Cotswolds family house

A photo of Victoria and David's son Brooklyn in the room unveiled a large open log fireplace. In keeping with the home's heritage as a converted farmhouse, it has a rustic concrete base, alongside the exposed brick walls. It's lined with a metal frame that has a brown leather top, where Brooklyn sat, and David and Victoria have also positioned a selection of vintage candelabras next to the fire. There is a baroque style rug on the floor.

RELATED: Inside Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee Nicola Peltz's incredible NYC home

Victoria and her daughter Harper posed for a separate photo in the room on New Year's Eve 2018. It revealed dark grey velvet curtains, framing the floor-to-ceiling windows.

A few months prior at Christmas time, David and Victoria hosted a party for their family and friends. A photo of Victoria in their living room showed another angle, where they have a red velvet button-back armchair, and an antler mounted on one wall.

Elsewhere in the home, David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper also have their own swimming pool, football pitch and sauna.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.