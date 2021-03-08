Eva Longoria reveals sentimental details inside $11million mansion

Instead of the usual red carpets you expect to see during the awards season, many stars have made appearances from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Eva Longoria.

SEE: Eva Longoria’s £11million home is brighter than you'd ever imagine

The Desperate Housewives star, 45, shared a peek inside her luxurious home as she made a virtual appearance from her living room at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Eva looked stunning in a grey dress as she sat on a cream chair topped with a matching cushion.

Behind her, a giant TV was surrounded by a built-in wooden unit, with bookshelves and framed family pictures lining either side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Longoria's son Santi steals the show in new cooking video

One photo positioned behind her chair showed Eva cuddling up to her husband José Bastón in a loved-up snap. On the other side of the room, there was another of the pair with son Santiago, two, while one of their pet pooch sat on the bottom shelf.

Cream carpets and white walls provide a blank canvas for Eva to add splashes of colour, which she has done with two large blue pictures on her wall.

PHOTOS: 20 stunning Critics Choice Awards looks that made us swoon

MORE: 10 genius kitchen storage and organisation ideas that will make life easier

The Desperate Housewives star showed off her living room during the Critics Choice Awards

Room diffusers and small trinkets add to the homely feel, while we imagine a large window sits opposite Eva flooding the room with natural light.

Eva owns three beautiful homes: an £11million property in Beverly Hills, a home close to the beach in Malibu, California, and another property in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

It's not clear which house she was in for her latest appearance, but it's possible it's the former, which she has owned since 2017.

Eva owns three homes in Beverly Hills (above), Malibu and San Antonio

The actress showed off another lounge area in a previous Instagram photo, and it is decorated with two large teal sofas, a striking mustard pouffe and a patterned blue rug.

She has added more colour to her home since moving in, including the dining space which features an entire wall painted with a breathtaking seascape and contrasting yellow chairs around the main table.

RELATED: 21 best artificial plants to buy for spring 2021: From M&S to Amazon and Ikea