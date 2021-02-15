Eva Longoria’s £11million home is brighter than you'd ever imagine The actress lives with her husband José Bastón and their son Santago

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria lives with her husband José Bastón and their son Santago in Beverly Hills, and since moving in in 2017, the actress has added a rainbow of colour to her £11million property.

The original property listing showed off the sprawling home to have very minimal monochrome décor, and as seen on Eva's Instagram feed, it has since had an injection of colour.

The star's living area has two large teal sofas and a striking mustard pouffe. There is also a patterned rug in a blue shade which further adds to the room's vibrancy.

Eva Longoria has clashing colours throughout her home

An Instagram photograph revealed that the dining space has an entire wall painted with a breathtaking seascape. The statement feature is made even more eye-catching by the contrasting yellow chairs around the main table, proving once again that Eva enjoys clashing colours.

The star has a giant mural on the wall

Showing off another dining area inside her vast mansion, the actress has hung an enormous rainbow-coloured artwork in the shape of a love heart. The unique piece features modern brush strokes in a kaleidoscope of shades and is displayed in a large thick white frame.

Her artwork tastes are bright too

Although her bedroom décor has been kept fairly minimal, Eva could not resist a pop of colour with a paint-splattered blue rug and a glass lamp in an aqua hue.

Even Eva's bedroom has a splash of colour

We know the Hollywood actress gets styling assistance and parenting advice from long-time pal Victoria Beckham, but we wonder if Eva seeks interiors advice from the fashion queen too!

Real selling points of this A-list residence have to be the sweeping Hollywood Hills views, the al fresco kitchen, the pool house and the on-site tennis court.

Before Eva moved in the house was mainly black and white

As well as this particular house, the mum-of-one also owns a home close to the beach in Malibu, California, and another property in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

