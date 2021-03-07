Sofia Vergara looks sensational in new makeup-free selfie inside home The Modern Family star started her weekends the way everyone should.

Sofia Vergara kicked off her weekend in the coziest way - and it’s a move worth imitating.

The Modern Family star shared a photo of herself on Instagram Story Saturday that showed her lounging on a plush beige couch in her living room, cuddling her pup with a cup of coffee in hand. Sofia stunned in the makeup-free selfie in which she wore her brunette hair parted down the middle and rocked a zebra print loungewear top, lined with pink lace.

Her dog, meanwhile, wore the cutest printed bow collar.

Sofia's cozy weekend start is goals

“Coffee time,” Sofia captioned the photo, adding, “Happy weekend”.

Sofia continued the fun as she enjoyed some family time at a park over the weekend. She shared another selfie, and this time it showed her sitting outside on a striped picnic blanket with several members of her family. “Family park day,” she captioned the photo.

The Modern Family star went full glam for her family's trip to the park

The actress’s family was all smiles as they gathered together for the photo. Sofia sat at the front wearing an ivory knit sweater, her hair parted down the middle, and full makeup - including smoky eyes and a bold pink lip.

Just like so many of us, the Con Is On star has been spending more time at home, and she’s shared glimpses of her lavish lair over the last year. But, she took things to the next level when she revealed an Instagram photo of herself at home holding up an enormous chocolate cake that surely made fans tummies rumble.

The tasty-looking baked treat was smothered with brown icing – with a cherry on top for good measure.

This cake looks so delicious!

Sofia could be seen peeking out from behind the cake, with her light brown tresses worn straight and her flawless skin on full display without a spot of make-up in sight.

What's more, a snippet of the kitchen she has in her $26 million Beverly Hills home was visible, and it looked spotless! Fans seemed to love the cake just as much as we do, with many taking to the comment section of the former model's post to share sweet comments.

Amazing," wrote one, with another adding: "I wish I had some near me." So do we. Yum!

