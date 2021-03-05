10 genius kitchen storage and organisation ideas that will make life easier

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Spending more time at home since the pandemic began is all the more reason to make it a stress-free place to be, with a focus on the kitchen as the hub of most houses.

How can I organise my kitchen?

Here, we've rounded up the very best kitchen storage and organisation ideas that will help you streamline your space.

Small kitchen storage ideas

1. Use forgotten spaces

Utilise the end of cabinets and kitchen islands by adding a hanging rack – ideal for storing larger utensils such as chopping boards or colanders.

Hanging rack, £18.50,

2. Use combination drawer organisers

Multiply your drawer space with an expandable and adjustable utensil organiser. This one by Decorus Store comes with three separate sections which slot perfectly within one another, all the while keeping different kinds of cutlery arranged.

Drawer organiser, £18.50,

Kitchen cupboard storage ideas

3. Store pans and boards sideways

Maximise space by using a horizontal pan rack that will make it easier for you to access your utensils, while also freeing up surface area.

Pan organiser, £17.99,

4. Ensure easy access and visibility

Forever hunting down different sized mugs/glasses within one manic cupboard? Try a non-slip tiered organiser like this one. It works great for displaying the labels of different condiments, too.

Tiered shelf organiser, £9,

5. Don't forget your doors

While they might not be as strong as the interior of a cupboard, use your doors to hold lighter items such as condiments and spices, by mounting a handy shelf like this one.

Door rack, £27.97,

Kitchen wall storage ideas

6. Mount knives on a magnet

Switch knife blocks for a magnetic wall strip that will free up plenty of countertop space.

Knife rack, £17.99,

7. Kill two birds with one stone

Adopt a two-in-one approach with this spice rack-turned-kitchen towel holder, that requires no drilling whatsoever.

Wall rack, £14.44,

Under kitchen sink storage ideas

8. Use a caddy that serves as both a wet and dry storage solution

From its removable drain tray and large leaking holes to two central dividers and side hooks at either end, this sink caddy can be stored both under the sink, or mounted upon the wall using an easy adhesive.

Sink caddy, £20.99,

Kitchen shelves storage ideas

9. Turn one shelf into two

Expand your vertical storage space with a wire shelf riser, like this one from Amazon. It's foldable meaning it won't take up any surface area when you don't need it, either, while reviewers are raving about its ability to hold heavy weights.

Wire shelf, £13.99,

Kitchen corner storage ideas

10. Invest in a plate rack

Arrange your plates according to size in a handy corner rack, such as this one from Amazon.

Plate rack, £14.99,

