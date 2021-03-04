﻿
house-plants

21 best artificial plants to buy for spring 2021: From M&S to Amazon and Ikea

You won’t believe these plants are fake!

Megan Bull

Not exactly a green thumb? You can still create the most tranquil indoor and outdoor spaces without being a gardening pro – just ask Stacey Solomon. The TV star adores Ikea's Fejka range, and her Essex home is practically a tropical paradise thanks to her love of artificial plants. 

Whether you're looking for the perfect pops of green to brighten up your desk, large potted plants for the garden or flowering topiary, there's something for everyone on this botanical round-up. We've found the best artificial plants from Marks & Spencer, Amazon, Wayfair and more so you can create a nature-inspired space for spring. 

Best artificial indoor plants

fake-fern

Fake Fern, £15, Marks & Spencer

ikea-orchid

Artificial Large Orchid Plant, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

pink-ranunculus

Fejka Pink Ranunculus, £6, Ikea

ikea-bamboo

Fejka Bamboo Plant, £40, Ikea

cactus

2 Piece Cactus Desktop Succulent Set, £35.99, Wayfair

Best artificial outdoor plants

olive-tree

Olive Tree (Set of 2), from £16.99, Wayfair

boxwood-grass

Tabletop Boxwood Grass in Pot (Set of 2), £61.99, Wayfair

ikea-palm

Fejka Kentia Palm, £50, Ikea

philodendron

Fejka Philodendron, £40, Ikea

spiral-tree

Faux Spiral Topiary Tree Pair, £50, Argos

lemon-tree

Artificial Lemon Tree, £45.99, Wayfair

Best small artificial plants

mini-plant

Artificial Mini Echeveria in Concrete Pot, £5, Marks & Spencer

string-pearls-pot

Artificial Mini String of Pearls in Pot, £5, Marks & Spencer

ikea-trio

Fejka Trio, £5, Ikea

ikea-mini

Fejka Nerium, £5, Ikea

succulent-3-pack

Fejka Succulent Trio, £3, Ikea

Best artificial hanging plants

white-flower-topiary

Artificial Flowering Topiary, £26.99, Wayfair

argos-topiary

Garden Topiary Balls (Set of 2), £15, Argos

vines

Blulu Artificial Ivy Hanging Vine Plant, £9.99, Amazon

lavender-topiary-ball

Lavender Topiary Ball, £20.99, Amazon

artificial-wisteria

Artificial Wisteria Vine (Set of two), £15.99, Amazon

