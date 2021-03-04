21 best artificial plants to buy for spring 2021: From M&S to Amazon and Ikea

Megan Bull
We've rounded up the best artificial plants from Marks & Spencer, Amazon Ikea and more so you can transform your home and garden in time for spring.
Not exactly a green thumb? You can still create the most tranquil indoor and outdoor spaces without being a gardening pro – just ask Stacey Solomon. The TV star adores Ikea's Fejka range, and her Essex home is practically a tropical paradise thanks to her love of artificial plants.
Whether you're looking for the perfect pops of green to brighten up your desk, large potted plants for the garden or flowering topiary, there's something for everyone on this botanical round-up. We've found the best artificial plants from Marks & Spencer, Amazon, Wayfair and more so you can create a nature-inspired space for spring.
Best artificial indoor plants
Fake Fern, £15, Marks & Spencer
Artificial Large Orchid Plant, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Fejka Pink Ranunculus, £6, Ikea
Fejka Bamboo Plant, £40, Ikea
2 Piece Cactus Desktop Succulent Set, £35.99, Wayfair
Best artificial outdoor plants
Olive Tree (Set of 2), from £16.99, Wayfair
Tabletop Boxwood Grass in Pot (Set of 2), £61.99, Wayfair
Fejka Kentia Palm, £50, Ikea
Fejka Philodendron, £40, Ikea
Faux Spiral Topiary Tree Pair, £50, Argos
Artificial Lemon Tree, £45.99, Wayfair
Best small artificial plants
Artificial Mini Echeveria in Concrete Pot, £5, Marks & Spencer
Artificial Mini String of Pearls in Pot, £5, Marks & Spencer
Fejka Trio, £5, Ikea
Fejka Nerium, £5, Ikea
Fejka Succulent Trio, £3, Ikea
Best artificial hanging plants
Artificial Flowering Topiary, £26.99, Wayfair
Garden Topiary Balls (Set of 2), £15, Argos
Blulu Artificial Ivy Hanging Vine Plant, £9.99, Amazon
Lavender Topiary Ball, £20.99, Amazon
Artificial Wisteria Vine (Set of two), £15.99, Amazon
