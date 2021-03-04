21 best artificial plants to buy for spring 2021: From M&S to Amazon and Ikea

Not exactly a green thumb? You can still create the most tranquil indoor and outdoor spaces without being a gardening pro – just ask Stacey Solomon. The TV star adores Ikea's Fejka range, and her Essex home is practically a tropical paradise thanks to her love of artificial plants.

Whether you're looking for the perfect pops of green to brighten up your desk, large potted plants for the garden or flowering topiary, there's something for everyone on this botanical round-up. We've found the best artificial plants from Marks & Spencer, Amazon, Wayfair and more so you can create a nature-inspired space for spring.

RELATED: 9 best egg chairs for your garden in 2021: Get inspired by Mrs Hinch & Stacey Solomon

Best artificial indoor plants

Fake Fern, £15, Marks & Spencer

SHOP: Best plants and gardening accessories to turn your home office into a green oasis

Artificial Large Orchid Plant, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

READ: 5 simple spring gardening tips to get your garden ready for summer

Fejka Pink Ranunculus, £6, Ikea

Fejka Bamboo Plant, £40, Ikea

2 Piece Cactus Desktop Succulent Set, £35.99, Wayfair

Best artificial outdoor plants

Olive Tree (Set of 2), from £16.99, Wayfair

Tabletop Boxwood Grass in Pot (Set of 2), £61.99, Wayfair

Fejka Kentia Palm, £50, Ikea

Fejka Philodendron, £40, Ikea

Faux Spiral Topiary Tree Pair, £50, Argos

Artificial Lemon Tree, £45.99, Wayfair

Best small artificial plants

Artificial Mini Echeveria in Concrete Pot, £5, Marks & Spencer

Artificial Mini String of Pearls in Pot, £5, Marks & Spencer

Fejka Trio, £5, Ikea

Fejka Nerium, £5, Ikea

Fejka Succulent Trio, £3, Ikea

Best artificial hanging plants

Artificial Flowering Topiary, £26.99, Wayfair

Garden Topiary Balls (Set of 2), £15, Argos

Blulu Artificial Ivy Hanging Vine Plant, £9.99, Amazon

Lavender Topiary Ball, £20.99, Amazon

Artificial Wisteria Vine (Set of two), £15.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.