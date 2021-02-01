Davina McCall talks split from husband Matthew Robertson

Davina McCall has previously broken her silence following her split from husband Matthew Robertson. The Long Lost Family presenter opened up about the break-up on This Morning back in 2018, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about why she spent the previous Christmas with her partner.

Speaking about sharing an emotional message on Instagram at the time, Davina said: "I thought I would do a quick message and people took that as a cry for help that I was on my own but actually Matthew and I decided, for the kids' sake, that we would all be together this Christmas. We were all together and I wasn’t alone. But it was really sweet."

She added: "Just for the record, I thought you would ask me. For our kids' sake, Matthew and I have decided we don't want to talk about us in the public eye." Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years, and are parents to three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester.

Davina McCall and husband Matthew Robertson have called time on their marriage

On 26 November 2017, Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO!. "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated," the statement read. "Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

The TV star broke her silence on the split

The TV star is now dating Michael Douglas, who has worked as Davina's celebrity hairdresser for over 20 years. The pair were first linked in May 2019, but Davina has said she is keen to keep their romance private. In an interview with You magazine, she said: "I will never sit here and go into great details [on her relationship with Michael]. And the reason for that is all down to respect.

