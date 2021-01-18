Davina McCall and boyfriend Michael Douglas are couple goals in rare video The TV star confirmed her new romance in 2019

Davina McCall and her boyfriend Michael Douglas have been labelled "couple goals" by fans after they made a rare joint appearance to announce some exciting news back in September.

Posting on her Instagram account at the time, Davina revealed that the couple's podcast, Making The Cut, is back for a second series!

"Yaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy! @makingthecutpodcast is back tomorrow... @mdlondon and I recommend things you never knew you needed. WARNING you will end up wanting a lot of stuff!," she captioned a short clip of her and Michael announcing the news.

MORE: Davina McCall sends fans wild with new bikini photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall shares her top tips for taking care of YOU

"This week... the best apples and they are tiny. Really cool waterproofs (oxymoron I know but it’s true) and a series for the whole family (keeps making us cry ) and on crying ... the most beautiful film....

"Come have a listen if you haven't before. We are in all the usual places But we are best listened to on the @entalehq app. It’s free and gives you links to all the things we talk about as we discuss them. And you won’t need a pen and paper coz you can bookmark stuff. We’ve missed u x."

Davina and Michael have known each other for years

Fans were thrilled to see the couple together, with one commenting: "The way you look at each other," followed by heart eye emojis. "Such a gorgeous couple," added another. "Lovely chemistry, so good together," said a third. And a fourth simply wrote: "#couplegoals."

MORE: Davina McCall sparks reaction in plunging black playsuit on family holiday

The couple confirmed their romance in June 2019

The TV star and Michael, who has worked as Davina's celebrity hairdresser for over 20 years, were first linked in May 2019. Davina's relationship came six months after her split from her husband Matthew Robertson was announced. Davina and Matthew share three children together: Holly, Tilly and Chester.

They confirmed their romance last June after they were pictured attending the Leicester Square premiere of Beatles film, Yesterday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.