WATCH: The Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent's modest home revealed

The Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent's stunning home inside Kensington Palace has been revealed in a new video.

Prince Edward was filmed at the property in honour of his 85th birthday on 9 October, and the clip was shared on the Royal Family's official Instagram account, overseen by the Queen's officials. The post was captioned, "Today, members of the Household Division wished The Duke of Kent, Colonel, Scots Guards, a happy 85th birthday."

It revealed a full view of the main building of the home – a two-storey property with a brick exterior, a white door and window frames, and a coordinating white fence running across its front.

Granted, the home is still larger than the average house, but followers were interested to see that the Duke occupied a property that wasn't as palatial as one might expect from a royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent

Fan account @the.royaledit commented: "I love that this shows that the Kents live in a very normal place. The people who complain about the less senior royals living it up in luxury really don't have anything to complain about."

In fact, the home was once used to house palace staff. It is named after Sir Christopher Wren, the palace's chief restorer.

Likewise, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live at an equally modest home next door, Ivy Cottage.

Kensington Palace is formed of various properties

They moved into the property a few months before their royal wedding in 2018, and gave a glimpse inside the three-bedroom home in October 2019, when Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran filmed a video there during World Mental Health Week.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton live in a 20-room mansion spread across four storeys within the same grounds of Kensington Palace. They share the property with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and their royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

