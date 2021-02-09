The Queen's Head Gardener, Martin Woods, has shared a stunning photo taken at one of Her Majesty's royal residences, Sandringham House, where he maintains the grounds.

SEE: Inside the Queen's beautiful home, Sandringham House

Sandringham House was pictured by the Queen's Head Gardener

The image was shared on the official Twitter account of the property with the caption: "Like most of the UK we've woken to more snowy sights today from the Gardens." It went on to credit Martin as the photographer.

In the shot, the beautiful Sandringham House building is seen in the background, beyond a lake and gardens which are coated with snow amid the current cold snap.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's sprawling country home was designed by the Duchess - see inside

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is basically a fairytale: See inside

This isn’t the first photo shared from the home recently, either.

Sandringham House in the snow

Earlier this week, a series of three images were posted on the Royal Family's official Twitter account, showing the main property, sunset at the home, and more of the gardens.

The view from Sandringham House at sunset

The collection was captioned: "Crisp winter days at Sandringham this season. Typically, the Queen spends part of each winter at Sandringham House, which has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs since 1862."

Sandringham House gardens

In fact, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip would usually be at the property right now, but the pandemic means that they have spent most of the past year at Windsor Castle, as a safer option. In doing so, they broke a decades-long royal Christmas tradition in which they spend the festive period at Sandringham House.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton films inside Sandringham House

A palace spokesperson explained: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

Instead, Her Majesty has granted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge use of Sandringham House as a location for virtual work appearances, since they are staying nearby at their country home on the same estate, Anmer Hall.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.