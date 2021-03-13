Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden furniture could be yours

Almost 50million people around the world tuned into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. But besides the bombshells dropped by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, viewers were also paying attention to the garden chairs the trio sat on.

The original furniture is designed by Christopher Knight Home, and has since sold out at $554 for the set, with Christopher taking to Facebook to write: "I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history. It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got 'Knighted' in a way never anticipated."

Nonetheless, we’ve found copies from both Wayfair and Next.

Chair, £509.99 ($708.77),

Possibly the most similar style comes from Dakota Fields, stocked at Wayfair for £509.99 ($708.77). Much like Meghan and Harry's chairs, it features a gorgeous cream and back cushion, and a natural wood frame. Though it might seem expensive, it's also entirely weather proof, meaning it will stand the test of time.

Chair, £518.07 ($719.99),

Another buy from Wayfair is this woven style by Joss & Main. It's currently discounted with 48% off from £993 ($1380) to £518.07 ($719.99). It's made from acacia wood, which is also the base of Christopher Knight's design seen in the Oprah interview.

Garden furniture set, £375 ($521.32),

Last but not least, this set from Next comes with two curved seats – a characteristic of Meghan and Harry's chairs – as well as cream seat cushions, and a matching glass-topped table. The best bit? The three-piece comes in at just £375 ($521.32).

It's not known exactly where Meghan and Harry's interview was filmed, nor which kind of furniture they have at their own home, but it's likely that the chairs seen here were informed by Meghan and Harry's taste, suggesting that they own similar.

