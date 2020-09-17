Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mindblowing garden at new home revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently bought their first home together in Montecito, California, and photographs shared when the property went up for sale in the past show exactly how their garden is designed.

SEE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning new £11.2million home

The property sits on five acres of land, with expansive lawns wrapping around the back and either side of the building.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's temporary LA home

On the right, there is a private playground for their one-year-old son Archie Harrison, complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall. It follows a green, blue and yellow colour scheme, including a green tarmac floor.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's incredible new bedroom unveiled

Meghan and Harry live with their son Archie

In closer proximity to the house is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's outdoor pool. Natural cream tiles line either side, and there is a jacuzzi fitted in one corner. Wooden sun loungers with blue cushions and matching blue parasols are positioned at either side, as well as two wooden bars at the front of the pool.

A perfectly-preened bush also separates the pool from the rest of the garden, as well as a wooden canopy with climbing plants at one side.

RELATED: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

According to a former listing, the home has its own tennis court, situated between the swimming pool and Archie's private playground.

Meghan's mother Doria lives nearby

The gardens at the front of the house, meanwhile, make for an aptly regal entrance with a gravel driveway, marble statues, and bushes that form a maze with wistful pink and yellow roses.

TMZ reported that Meghan and Harry spent £11.2million on the home. In total, it has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main house also boasts a library, private office, a separate wet and dry sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, and a garage with space for five cars.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.