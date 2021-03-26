Prince Charles films inside beautiful vintage living room with Duchess Camilla The Prince of Wales made another virtual appearance from their home

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have unveiled almost the entirety of their private homes since the pandemic began and they have made countless virtual appearances, and the latest featuring the Prince of Wales gave fans a look at their living room.

The Prince of Wales filmed a clip in front of vintage curtains printed with birds and trees at the window, which lead out to the garden.

The footage came as Prince Charles shared a message of support and admiration for the hospitality industry during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The British hospitality industry is one of this country's greatest success stories," he began. "And one which, I fear, has been taken for granted. As often seems to happen, it is when something we treasure is endangered that we appreciate it most.

"As I'm sure you will agree, any deprivation does rather sharpen the appetite. This is why, I believe that over the past months of the pandemic, we have all come to appreciate the invaluable service provided by your profession."

It is believed that along with the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles is currently staying at the couple's main royal residence in London, Clarence House.

It features several drawing rooms which have been revealed in a selection of both professional photographs and home videos over the past year.

The Garden Room at Clarence House

The Garden Room, where Duchess Camilla has shared several photos from since launching her Reading Room project, is decorated with white walls and wooden flooring, while furniture includes a yellow and pink baroque print sofa with fringing, and another cream patterned couch on the other side.

A fuchsia pink coffee table is in keeping with the bright colours, while majestic metallic golf touches seen in photo frames and carvings on the walls echo Charles and Camilla's royal status.

