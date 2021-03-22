Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles' fans spot surprising detail in home photo The Duchess of Cornwall posed for the image from Birkhall

Duchess Camilla previously gave royal fans a look inside her private office at her home with Prince Charles in Scotland, Birkhall, but since the picture has resurfaced, followers have noticed a feature that prove the royals are just like us.

"I like the opened boxes left in the corner, lol," one wrote, while another four fans liked the comment.

Sure enough, the image shows that even the royal family don't necessarily have a pristine home around the clock.

It was shared on The Royal Family's official Twitter account for a second time on 19 March 2021, as the Duchess of Cornwall continued her work with the NHS's 'Check In and Chat' volunteer scheme.

Duchess Camilla's home office at Birkhall

The caption reads: "Members of the royal family have also joined the ranks of @NHSVolResponder as 'Check in and Chat' volunteers.

"The Duchess of Cornwall befriended 86-year-old Doris via the scheme, and the Duchess of Cambridge is in regular contact with 85-year-old Len."

Camilla has been part of the initiative since it launched in 2020, when the same image was shared for the first time.

Prince Charles and the Queen at Birkhall in Scotland

As well as the opened boxes, the snap showed a huge bookcase behind Camilla, filled with family photos of her children and grandchildren.

Novels seen on the shelves include Harry Potter and JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy, as well as books by Peter James, and The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner. A stuffed rabbit toy, a personalised photo mug, and a sign reading 'Welcome to the Nut House' next to a picture of a red squirrel are also in view.

While the photo was taken at Birkhall on the Queen's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, it is believed that Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles have now returned to their main home in London, Clarence House.

