Paloma Faith has announced the birth of her second child - a baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday to a snap of her baby's feet, the singer touched upon the reality of welcoming a newborn baby in a refreshingly honest post she labelled "pregnancy diary".

"Well I'm not pregnant anymore," she told her followers. "I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn't sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me."

This is the second child for Paloma and her partner, French artist Leyman Lahcine. The couple announced the pregnancy in September following six rounds of IVF.

"It's been about 30 hours and already I'm exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me," she added. "On them every few hours but I am of course elated!"

Paloma Faith shared this snap of her newborn's feet

Detailing her anxiety, the mum-of-two continued: "This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals). I'm now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breastfed exclusively and I think it was too hard!

"I don't know if I wana put myself through that this time... but I'm trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire. Lost a litre of blood and I'm in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys! #placentaprevia #cesarean #pandemicpregnancy #lovedoctors #lovemidwives #postpartum #ivfjourney." [sic]

Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine are parents to two children

Paloma and Leyman became first-time parents in December 2016. The musician previously revealed she is raising her child as gender-neutral, but in July she appeared to confirm she had a daughter after referring to her child with female pronouns.

