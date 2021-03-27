Kate Middleton and Prince William unveil fun feature for children at royal residence The Duchess of Cambridge has released a new photograph

The Duchess of Cambridge has released the exciting news that her Hold Still photography project will become a book, and as she posed with her camera to mark the occasion, she allowed us to see a very cute addition to the grounds of Anmer Hall – a Wendy house!

Her book will be a collection of photographs from people up and down the country, as a time capsule of their lockdown experience, and budding photographer Kate has been pictured by Matt Porteous at her second home in Norfolk.

Behind the Duchess, at the edge of the photograph, a small wooden structure can be observed, and it appears as though it’s a rustic Wendy house - possibly for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to play in.

Kate Middleton revealed they have a Wendy house at their country retreat

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled Archie's vibrant English-style playhouse on their Christmas card and showed off their cute chicken coop during their Oprah interview, which comes complete with 'Archie's Chick Inn' sign, in honour of the couple's one-year-old son.

Prince Harry's son Archie also has an impressive playhouse

Although we have to admit, as cute as these playhouses are, they are not quite as impressive as the Queen's giant Wendy house that she was gifted for her 6th birthday. The fully functional cottage, which was two-thirds the size of a standard house, included a kitchen, living room, a bedroom and a bathroom. To top it off, it even had hot and cold running water, electricity and a heated towel rail!

The Queen was gifted a huge playhouse for her 6th birthday

Kate and her husband Prince William have spent an increased amount of time at their country residence this year due to the pandemic, but the family have now returned to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as George and Charlotte's school, St Thomas's in Battersea, has reopened.

Over the course of the last 12 months, we have been able to see a lot more inside of their stunning second home, and their video calls have revealed luxurious interiors and a cosy family feel.

The Cambridges have spent most of the UK lockdown at Anmer Hall

The couple spent an estimated £1.5million on renovation works on the property, and it looks like they have made it the perfect home away from home.

