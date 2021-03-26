Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Ward's toddler gives tour of their $17.9million mega-mansion - and it's unbelievable The couple's luxury house is out of this world

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Ward, are bringing up their baby girl in the most incredible home and she just gave fans a tour inside.

The Hollywood couple shared a sweet video of the two year old teasing her parents with grapes and in the process followers got a sneak peek at the mega-mansion, which looks like a palace.

The expansive home - which carries a hefty price tag of $17.9million - is unbelievably spacious and made Kaavia look even tinier than she is.

WATCH: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Ward's mansion is truly spectacular

The LA’s finest actress and former NBA player reside in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, and purchased the property in February 2020.

It boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and the three-storey property is a whopping 22,000 square feet.

Gabrielle's home is a slice of heaven

Gabrielle has shared images of the impressive zero-edge swimming pool on her Instagram and it looks like heaven.

The luxury home has its only gym, spa, sauna, home theater and wine storage and tasting room, as well as a 12-car garage complete with its own turntable.

Gabrielle and Dwyane's home is 22,000 square feet

Gabrielle and Dwyane first met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed their beautiful daughter via surrogate.

In her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, Gabrielle wrote about her fertility issues and revealed she suffered "eight or nine miscarriages".

Their home is like a luxury hotel

In addition to being a mum to their little girl, Gabrielle is also a step-mum to her husband’s, three children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, from his previous relationship.

