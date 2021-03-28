Sophie Ellis-Bextor shows off her colourful home and reveals why it's a reflection of her personality The star loves bright colours

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has invited HELLO! magazine into her colourful London home.

And she tells HELLO! how the house, which she shares with her musician husband of 12 years Richard Jones and their five sons, is a true reflection of her personality.

"I've no qualms about putting who I am into interior form," she tells the magazine. "I'm a maximalist. I love bright colours and have never been afraid to use them. If I see a colour I like, it gives me a rush of endorphins. Having a home that sings to me puts me in a good mood."

Talking about her popular Friday night Kitchen Disco, which she livestreams over Instagram and which features her children Sonny, 16, Kit, 12, Ray, eight, Jesse, five, and two-year-old Mickey as backing dancers, she says: "The boys love dancing around in the background. Mickey walks into the playroom and cries: 'It's disco time!'

"He was crawling when lockdown started, now he's full-on grooving. I get the impression that he learnt to walk so he could dance – he's always loved a beat – and being surrounded by his adoring big brothers and mum and dad has made him so happy and confident.

"This is how we've always coped with stress as a family," she adds. "Nothing we use in our Kitchen Disco, from the smoke machine to the lasers, has been put in specially; it's been there for years. We all enjoy putting on the music and lights, jumping around and having fun."

In the interview Sophie, who is an ambassador for baby and child toiletries brand Childs Farm, also talks about her television presenter mother Janet Ellis, who she recently interviewed for her podcast.

"All of the conversations have been fascinating, but none more so than with my mum," she says. "We talked about how she worked throughout my childhood and was a single mum until she met my stepdad John, who died of cancer in July. I miss mum and can't wait to have her over for Sunday lunch after lockdown."

And she said her ideal guest on her podcast, Spinning Plates with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, would be the Duchess of Cornwall, whom she's met on several occasions. "Camilla's always seemed really lovely," she says. "I'd be fascinated to hear her insight on the royal family and the changing face of monarchy."

